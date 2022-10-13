ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?

I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Thief Snatches $20K Painting From Pop-Up Show in Abandoned London Hotel

Possibly fashioning himself after Thomas Crown or a Donna Tartt protagonist, an unknown man waltzed into a pop-up art show at the Frieze art fair in London last week, absconding with a painting worth $20,000 in the dead of night. The man was captured on CCTV breaking into the Averard Hotel, a derelict building often used as a cultural event space, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Strangely, according to Artnet, it was more than six hours before he was captured again, leaving the hotel with German artist Sarah Księska’s 2021 work Präparat in hand. What made the crime even more,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy