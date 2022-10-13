Read full article on original website
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Thief Snatches $20K Painting From Pop-Up Show in Abandoned London Hotel
Possibly fashioning himself after Thomas Crown or a Donna Tartt protagonist, an unknown man waltzed into a pop-up art show at the Frieze art fair in London last week, absconding with a painting worth $20,000 in the dead of night. The man was captured on CCTV breaking into the Averard Hotel, a derelict building often used as a cultural event space, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Strangely, according to Artnet, it was more than six hours before he was captured again, leaving the hotel with German artist Sarah Księska’s 2021 work Präparat in hand. What made the crime even more,...
The Viral "Cardi B Dip" Just Resurfaced On The Internet, And It's The Tastiest Thing I've Ever Made In 10 Minutes
I needed to find out if the hyped-up dip was okay, or okurrrrrt.
Podcast Parents Draw Backlash for Not Bathing Their Kids for Literal ‘Months’
For many parents, bath time is a crucial part of their children's routine, but some moms and dads don't bathe their kids regularly. And it's not just celebrities such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who are participating in this bizarre hygiene movement. In a clip from the Dear Media...
