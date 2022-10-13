If you have a sweet tooth, you’re likely no stranger to chocolate cravings. Whether you like to eat a square from a chocolate bar as a treat or frequently indulge in a rich chocolate cake, the flavor can be practically impossible to resist. However, many of us have been led to believe that eating chocolate is terrible for our overall health and should be avoided as much as possible, especially if we’re trying to lose weight. But as it turns out, there’s one type of chocolate that health experts say can actually be quite good for you in moderation: dark chocolate.

