WLUC
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning. Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of...
2 arrested for sawing off, stealing catalytic converters in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Two Jackson residents were arrested for cutting off and stealing catalytic converters on Sunday morning, police said. Deputies responded around 6:07 a.m., Oct. 16 to a report from a person who heard a saw cutting metal near motor vehicles near the 5700 block of South Meridian Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Bicyclist dies after being hit, dragged by car
One person was taken into police custody in connection to a Sunday night crash that killed a bicyclist in Grand Rapids.
abc57.com
Two men arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by officers with the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit, according to court records. On Thursday, officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street conducting surveillance when...
whtc.com
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect
WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
abc57.com
Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
Relative arrested for suspected arson of family home in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An 18-year-old was arrested in the suspected arson of his family’s house early Monday in Jackson, police said. Crews responded to the fire at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Seymour Street in northeast Jackson near Kiwanis Park, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
cwbchicago.com
Woman accused of running over suburban cop is charged with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time
A suburban Chicago woman was charged this week with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time while she awaits trial on charges of attempted murder of a police officer. Megan Rozak, 28, is accused of running over a Lynwood cop who was ordering her out of a car during an...
abc57.com
Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
M-60 crash sends 3 to hospital, including 1 woman with serious injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A 50-year-old Jackson woman suffered serious injuries in a Friday afternoon crash on M-60, police said. Deputies responded at 3:49 p.m., Oct. 15 to reports of a two-vehicle crash on M-60 at Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Pickup hits gas line after crash, setting house ablaze in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A car crash started a house fire Monday in Southwest Michigan. At about 7:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two vehicles were being driven south Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street, in Howard Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a...
WZZM 13
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
fox32chicago.com
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Jayme Rury, 53, of Joliet for possession of a...
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
abc57.com
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
MLive
