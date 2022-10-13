Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
New study reveals what your dog's breed says about you
If you have a badly behaving pup, it might be time to look at yourself rather than scolding it. A study has shown that dogs behave like their owners, so if you have a naughty dog, it could say something about you!. For the research, more than 1,500 current and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
Golden Retriever Waking Up Owner in Morning Melts Hearts: 'Personal Alarm'
A golden retriever has left the internet in stitches after a video of him trying to wake up his owner in the morning went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dog's owner, under the username Happythedappy, shows the dog walking over to his owner's bed, chewing a toy, and making a moaning noise intended at waking up his human.
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
parentherald.com
The 7 Best Large Dog Breeds for Families
Most American households are pet owners, and it should be no surprise that the most popular type of pet is the family dog. While many animals make the best pet for children, nothing compares to the snuggles and play that a dog can provide. While there is a benefit to owning a small dog breed, a large dog can come on adventures, go on long walks and engage in lots of physical play. If your family has decided you're looking for a medium to a large dog but aren't sure which breed to choose, keep reading to find the perfect fit.
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
People Amazed at What a Siberian Husky and Golden Retriever Mix Looks Like
"Thought it was gonna be a golden husky but it's a Siberian retriever," one person commented.
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
Cat Flap Traps Golden Retriever Puppy in Hilarious Clip: 'One Leg In'
All animals bring moments of joy into our lives, but many would argue that puppies top the list. Whether naughty, sleepy or just simply being a puppy, they can be a constant source of entertainment, and Mac the golden retriever puppy is no exception. In the TikTok video posted by...
pethelpful.com
Adorable Dog Won't Let Mom Put Away Laundry in Peace And We're Loving It
As sweet and adorable as our fur babies can be, they're also huge pains in the butt--just ask @schatz224! The TikTok user and dog mom gave her followers a glimpse into her struggles of putting away laundry with a needy dog, and we are loving it. Her attention-seeking pup, Duke, just wanted to hang out, but he stirred up a lot of chaos!
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog
“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
dailypaws.com
The Benefits of Dog Lick Mats, According to a Dog Trainer and Behaviorist
Ever heard of a dog lick mat? Somewhat similar to a slow feeder, a lick mat is a flat dog treat mat often constructed of rubber or silicone with textured surfaces and grooves. Pet parents can spread the mats with softer goodies like wet dog food, peanut butter, or pumpkin.
petside.com
Border Collie vs Australian Cattle Dog – We Put the Breeds to the Test
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With an abundance of intelligence and energy, the border collie and the Australian cattle dog are two phenomenal herding dogs. In the right hands, they can also make wonderful family pets. However, both breeds also need plenty of exercises and mental stimulation to keep them on the right track.
thewildest.com
SOS: Why Does My Dog Pee When I Pet Them?
When you first brought your adorable little puppy home, accidents were part of life. You also probably got used to wiping up pee so often that you didn’t even bother putting the cleaning supplies back in the cabinet. This especially happened when your friends would come over and lean down to pet your puppy, which triggers the waterworks.
rsvplive.ie
I tried Profhilo for the first time - and I'm converted for life
I’m lucky enough to have pretty good skin, but in the past few years I’ve noticed it’s started to lose a bit of its radiance and plumpness. I’ve spent a fortune on expensive creams, serums, chemical peels and treatments like microdermabrasion, with pretty unimpressive results. I...
pethelpful.com
Sphynx Cat's Trip to Home Depot Is All Too Relatable
There are some very sad people around the world during this time of year. Those who are lacking something very special that would make their spooky season that much more wonderful and magical. Those who leave the comfort of their homes every brisk fall day in hopes of obtaining the one thing that would make Halloween the best day of the year.
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
Comments / 0