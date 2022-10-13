Read full article on original website
Zac Brown Band announced as headliner for Summerfest 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest is set to celebrate its 55th anniversary next year, with a major headliner being announced on Monday, Oct. 17. Zac Brown Band is the first headliner confirmed for next year's event, which will be held over three weekends next June and July. The Atlanta-based, Grammy-winning band will be featured on the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 23.
Racine & Me: Meet Sam Rodewald
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- This week on Ra-Sing & Me, musician Sam Rodewald joined us!. Rodewald says his music is largely inspired by classical music, especially opera. Rodewald released the following statement to CBS 58:. "Having studied vocal performance in college and performed with the Florentine opera chorus, the...
95 years of history and entertainment at Milwaukee's iconic Landmark Lanes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From the outside it's unassuming and looks like your average bowling alley, but step inside and descend the carpeted stairs and Landmark Lanes opens to reveal the unexpected - a kind of underground city steeped in history and entertainment. "There's so much to do. Whatever you...
Local realtor analyzes the latest Greater Milwaukee real estate report
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The September real estate report for greater Milwaukee is out. Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the four-county area. Angela Waters, Chair-elect for GMAR and Realtor with eXp Realty joined us on Monday, Oct....
Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse offering 'advice' on new YouTube channel
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kyle Rittenhouse is taking his fame from the shootings in Kenosha in Aug. 2020 and developing a YouTube channel to create videos about guns and to talk " ... about the 2nd amendment with all of you." The 19-year-old was famously found not guilty of...
Life-long Milwaukee piano restorer working on retirement swan song
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How often do you think about all of the work that goes into creating beautiful music? One man has spent his whole career doing that work on grand pianos of all types. "I'd say the piano, more than any other piece of furniture, it's just, it...
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (10/15)...Lots of Cheese Curds, Beer.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Of course lots of curds to talk about on this National Cheese Curd Day. And beer too.
'Dream come true:' Milwaukee youth boxing club receives full makeover from J.A.Y. Academy, Adidas
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacks and stacks of gleaming trophies line the walls of Milwaukee's United Community Center Boxing Club (UCCBC). In the middle of the room sits the prized ring. To its left, a handful of punching bags hang from the ceiling. On the right, brightly colored boxing gloves sit empty, just waiting to be filled by the hands of a young fighter.
Lake Geneva ice castles to return for 5th year, tickets on sale Nov. 28
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The ice castles will be returning to Lake Geneva this season, weather permitting. This will be the fifth year for the popular winter attraction. The ice castles typically open in January and remain open for about four weeks. It takes a team of 20...
Racine & Me: Wisconsin Humane Society Youth Programs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friends at the Wisconsin Humane Society work so hard for our furry friends, but they also do so much to educate the next generation. Stephanie Nespoli joined Racine & Me with some upcoming event details. Kids Night Out. WHS hosts Kids’ Night Out the...
School Bulletin: Officers embrace South Milwaukee district
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee's newest school resource officers are wasting no time getting to know the students, staff and parents. "I really wanted to come into the schools just to be involved in the community in a different capacity," Officer Jakob Horsley says. Horsley and Officer Adam Harnen...
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
Wear purple to show support for survivors of domestic violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Purple was chosen as the color to promote awareness for the first Domestic Violence Day of Unity in October 1981 and has universally represented DV awareness since then. A local organization is encouraging the public, local businesses and community groups to go "Purple for a Purpose"...
Cold temperatures won't slow down pickleball enthusiasts
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures begin to drop, pickleball enthusiasts in southeastern Wisconsin are hopeful the action on the courts will only continue to heat up with several indoor locations throughout the region offering indoor space for people to play the popular sport. "We really need indoor...
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
Racine & Me: Racine Theatre Guild brings you 'Drop Dead!'
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A murder mystery play within a murder mystery comedy, “Drop Dead!” brings big laughs in whodunnit fashion Friday, October 28 through Sunday, November 13 to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. A murderer may be on the loose, but the show...
Chess tournament honors Daniel Perelman's life and passion for chess
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Brookfield community is continuing to remember 18-year-old Daniel Perelman who died in a plane crash last May while on one of his first solo flights. On Saturday, Oct. 15, he wasn't just remembered as a young man with a bright future, studying to be...
A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state's biggest gourd
WAUPUN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state's biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother. Montsma, an avid gardener, said...
How younger voters could impact Wisconsin's midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Election Day just three weeks away, many Wisconsinites are preparing to vote, including a generation that often does not have the strongest turnout among eligible voters. The Wisconsin Election Commission reports there are currently over 783,000 registered voters under the age of 34 in the...
'We remember:’ Hoan Bridge lights up on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday night, the famed Hoan Bridge shone with bright pink and blue lights. While it was a beautiful spectacle, the colors meant more than just an illuminated backdrop on the river. Oct. 15 marks National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In a mission to...
