Milwaukee, WI

Zac Brown Band announced as headliner for Summerfest 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest is set to celebrate its 55th anniversary next year, with a major headliner being announced on Monday, Oct. 17. Zac Brown Band is the first headliner confirmed for next year's event, which will be held over three weekends next June and July. The Atlanta-based, Grammy-winning band will be featured on the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 23.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine & Me: Meet Sam Rodewald

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- This week on Ra-Sing & Me, musician Sam Rodewald joined us!. Rodewald says his music is largely inspired by classical music, especially opera. Rodewald released the following statement to CBS 58:. "Having studied vocal performance in college and performed with the Florentine opera chorus, the...
RACINE, WI
Local realtor analyzes the latest Greater Milwaukee real estate report

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The September real estate report for greater Milwaukee is out. Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the four-county area. Angela Waters, Chair-elect for GMAR and Realtor with eXp Realty joined us on Monday, Oct....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine & Me: Wisconsin Humane Society Youth Programs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friends at the Wisconsin Humane Society work so hard for our furry friends, but they also do so much to educate the next generation. Stephanie Nespoli joined Racine & Me with some upcoming event details. Kids Night Out. WHS hosts Kids’ Night Out the...
RACINE, WI
School Bulletin: Officers embrace South Milwaukee district

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee's newest school resource officers are wasting no time getting to know the students, staff and parents. "I really wanted to come into the schools just to be involved in the community in a different capacity," Officer Jakob Horsley says. Horsley and Officer Adam Harnen...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Cold temperatures won't slow down pickleball enthusiasts

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures begin to drop, pickleball enthusiasts in southeastern Wisconsin are hopeful the action on the courts will only continue to heat up with several indoor locations throughout the region offering indoor space for people to play the popular sport. "We really need indoor...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine & Me: Racine Theatre Guild brings you 'Drop Dead!'

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A murder mystery play within a murder mystery comedy, “Drop Dead!” brings big laughs in whodunnit fashion Friday, October 28 through Sunday, November 13 to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. A murderer may be on the loose, but the show...
RACINE, WI
How younger voters could impact Wisconsin's midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Election Day just three weeks away, many Wisconsinites are preparing to vote, including a generation that often does not have the strongest turnout among eligible voters. The Wisconsin Election Commission reports there are currently over 783,000 registered voters under the age of 34 in the...
WISCONSIN STATE

