FanSided

3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go

Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
HOMER, NY
ESPN

Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA

