Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
ESPN
Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason
Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Astros survive 18-inning marathon in Seattle: Best memes and tweets
After 17 scoreless innings, the Houston Astros got the run they needed to help clinch the Game 3 win over the Seattle Mariners and advance to the ALCS. The Houston Astros are once again ALCS bound. This time, for the sixth consecutive season, but it did not come easy. Houston...
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
