DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
CBS News
Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood
BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree
BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
DC maintenance worker arrested for bringing registered gun on school property
WASHINGTON — A maintenance worker was arrested Monday for bringing a registered gun to a D.C. high school, authorities said. According to Metropolitan Police Department, the recovery occurred at Anacostia High School after police received a report of a weapon just before 10 a.m. The school requested a maintenance...
Vandals, aged 8 to 13-years-old, caused over $20k worth of property damage to U.P. cultural center: police
Upper Peninsula authorities say a group of four juveniles caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to a community center on a tribal reservation last month.
Black mother violently arrested after she called police on neighbor settles lawsuit
The city of Forth Worth, Texas, settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black woman after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground in a violent 2016 arrest. City officials agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig. The settlement will go before City Council in October for approval.
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For Speeding
On the night of July 28th, 2021, 33-year-old Nicole Johnson was pulled over for speeding, but police ended up finding more. Nicole M Johnson was a 33-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. She was the eldest sister to Dachelle Johnson, who had two kids, Joshlyn Johnson(7) and Larry O’Neal III (5).
Black man will spend 25 years in prison for doing this to ex-girlfriend
On Sept.19, Ralph Haywood Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her friend, and then kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Jones pled guilty to one count of kidnapping on April 18, 2022, in Barrow County. In June 2019, Jones and his ex-girlfriend were planning to go...
Pastor’s Wife Dies After Husband Found Her With Gunshot Wound in Head
Last week, a Georgia man stated that his wife was struck in her head through their bedroom wall as the two slept. On Monday, she passed away. Now, police officers are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to The Telegraph, Mac Ellison, a pastor in DeKalb County, found his...
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?
Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
Landlord Hid Camera in Bathroom and Watched 12-Year-Old Girl Shower: Police
Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, was charged with voyeurism after the child found cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.
'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them
BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations. "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
CBS News
Philadelphia teenager arrested, charged in connection with Pottstown homicide: MontCo DA
POTTSTOWN (CBS) -- The Montgomery Country District Attorney's Office says a Philadelphia teenager was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Dakari Rome and the attempted murder of a 17-year-old teenage boy. Authorities identified the arrested person as 17-year-old Jahme Barnes of North Philadelphia. Barnes was charged with...
Mich. man arrested after news anchor found dead, 10-year-old son bound in closet, girlfriend stabbed
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was charged this week after he allegedly killed a 57-year-old news anchor with a hammer, stabbed the victim’s girlfriend, and locked a 10-year-old in a closet. On Friday, Sept. 23, the Chesterfield Police Department said they were investigating a domestic incident that...
Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back. And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
26-year-old man charged in killing another man and putting the body in his luxury car
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers learned there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue after 26-year-old Carlos Pearson showed up at the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit along with his attorney, John Cox, to discuss a violent incident in which he had participated, according to charging documents.Pearson explained to detectives that he and 23-year-old Quincy Harris had a deadly altercation inside of a house in the 1900 block of Griffis...
Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station
A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
Man beaten, robbed of backpack with $100K by trio in the Bronx
The NYPD is investigating a man who was beaten and robbed of his backpack containing $100,00 by a trio in the Bronx last month, according to authorities.
A man was fatally shot in Houston. Hours later, a boy thought to be his son was found dead in an SUV.
A suspect was arrested in the deaths of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday and a toddler, thought to be the victim's son, who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV, Houston authorities said. The Houston Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the 38-year-old man, identified...
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed a man and left his body in a vacant home. Shelby County Jail records show Shapria Williams was booked into the jail and is being held without bond. She also reportedly faces charges of vehicle burglary and theft of property from February.
WUSA9
