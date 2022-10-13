ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Related
CBS News

Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
Oxygen

Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?

Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
FORT PAYNE, AL
CBS Baltimore

'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them

BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.  "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
CBS Miami

Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.  Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back.  And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Baltimore

26-year-old man charged in killing another man and putting the body in his luxury car

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers learned there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue after 26-year-old Carlos Pearson showed up at the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit along with his attorney, John Cox, to discuss a violent incident in which he had participated, according to charging documents.Pearson explained to detectives that he and 23-year-old Quincy Harris had a deadly altercation inside of a house in the 1900 block of Griffis...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station

A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

