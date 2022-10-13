ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Dodgers: Dodger Fans Blame Series Loss on Dave Roberts

Dodger fans knew we had the talent and experience to win a World Series, but everyone had the same concern. Will Dave Roberts be able to make the right decisions and strategies to lead this team to another title? This team failed to reach a World Series after setting a franchise record of 111 wins in the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy