Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police Say 2-Month-Old Killed by Mother
Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge Monday. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter. The infant suffered...
NBC San Diego
Gaslamp Road-Rage Killer Heads to Prison
A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
NBC San Diego
Infant Found Dead in Mission Valley Apartment, Mother Arrested on Murder Charge
A 35-year-old mother has been arrested on a murder charge after her 2-month-old daughter was found dead inside a Mission Valley apartment Sunday morning, San Diego police said. Police were alerted to the possible death at the IMT Mission Valley apartments at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find...
onscene.tv
Kidnapping Suspect Captured During Police Raid | National City
10.14.2022 | 6:20 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The male suspect (Caleb) went to his ex-wife’s house in the Tierrasanta Military Housing Complex and was sitting outside of her house. When the woman’s current boyfriend arrive at approx 9:45 PM with his two children and left them at the house, the suspect walked up and shoved the 11-year-old from the other man to the ground. The suspect then forced entry into the home and took his 4 children (ages 3,6, 7, & 9). He left the area and the Police were called. The suspect has zero visitation rights with the children. The SDPD was able to track the suspect and the kids to an address in National City. At approx 3:45 am, officers made contact with the suspect and one of the children, and the male refused to come out of the apartment. Officers kept speaking with the male for several hours and eventually, some of his friends arrived and spoke with him over the phone. At approx 6:20 am, the male surrendered peacefully. It was reported that in 2015, the suspect poured lighter fluid on the wife and threatened to light her on fire and he has a long history of domestic violence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Investigating Homicide in Del Cerro Neighborhood
The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Del Cerro neighborhood Sunday morning. San Diego Police received a call at around 12:48 a.m. about a man who was found down in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.
Suspected Serial Killer of 6 Arrested at Traffic Stop in Stockton
Police in Stockton said on Saturday they have arrested a man suspected of killing six people in a string of murders that have rocked the area in Northern California. Thanks to tips and investigative work, authorities were able to watch a man and stop him while he was driving in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.
onscene.tv
Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego
10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
One-Time San Diego Resident Linked to ISIS Set to Be Sentenced for Terrorism Charges
A former San Diego resident who pleaded guilty to federal charges for providing money and other resources to support terrorist activities in Syria is expected to be sentenced Monday. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi admitted in San Diego federal court in December that he wired funds for the purpose of taking part...
Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex
Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
onscene.tv
CVPD SWAT Investigates After Raiding Home of Double Homicide Suspect | Otay Mesa
10.13.2022 | 4:30 AM | CHULA VISTA – CVPD Homicide Detectives along with the CVPD SWAT conducted a Warrant Search on a house in the city of San Diego involving the double homicide from their city of August 30, 2022. 3 males were detained and at least one of the males is considered to be a “Person of Interest”. The Police are confiscating several vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Police seek man who stabbed wheelchair-bound octogenarian
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
NBC San Diego
4 Children Located, Father Surrenders After Suspected Kidnapping From Murphy Canyon Home
A father along with his four young children, who he was accused of taking without permission, have been located after an overnight search, San Diego police said. The search started at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after the father who does not have custodial rights took his children -- ages 3, 6, 7, and 9 -- from military housing in a Murphy Canyon neighborhood off Santo and Tierrasanta roads, San Diego police said.
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Man, Woman Wounded in Shooting on Market Street in Mt. Hope Area
A man and a woman remain hospitalized after they were shot in the Mt. Hope neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 10:30 p.m. Friday to 4278 Market St. where they learned a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was approached by an armed man who fired four to five rounds at him, said Officer Robert Heims.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
Coast News
Encinitas coffee shop owner shot, injured in altercation with transient
ENCINITAS — A local coffee shop owner was shot and injured and another person was wounded following an altercation Thursday morning involving a transient man who had been asked to leave the business located in the 400 block of South Coast Highway 101. The suspect believed to have fired...
Shop Owner Wounded by Own Gun in Clash with Suspect; Bystander Also Injured
An Encinitas businessman and a bystander suffered wounds Thursday in a shooting behind the merchant’s workplace. The events that led to the gunfire began shortly before 8 a.m., when the proprietor of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters in the 400 block of South Coast Highway 101 asked Jmar Tarafa, 31, to leave the shop for causing a disturbance, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
4 kids safe after kidnapping in Tierrasanta
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Four children are safe and a man is in custody after reports of a kidnapping in Tierrasanta, according to the San Diego Police Department. The incident happened on Collett Way around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. The San Diego Police Department said a...
northcountydailystar.com
Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Investigating Deadly Fire.
The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Vista. It happened on Friday, October 14 just before 10:00 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue. A member of the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol first reported the fire after seeing smoke...
Fundraiser held for family of 18-year-old man shot, killed
Friends, co-workers and loved ones held a fundraiser Friday for the family of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa.
Comments / 9