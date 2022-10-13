ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

foodgressing.com

Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
HOUSTON, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX

The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston ghost tours 2022 – Tour the best 10 haunted places near you in Galveston, Spring TX & more!

Are you a fan of the paranormal? Do you get excited at the prospect of exploring ghosts and haunted history? If you answered yes, then you will surely find this roundup of ghost tours in the Houston area very interesting. And if you have never been on a ghost tour before, you should definitely consider it. A ghost tour (apart from being thrilling) is also a great way to explore a local area in more detail and learn about the history in a very different and engaging way!
HOUSTON, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized boat in Galveston Bay, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four men from a capsized boat in Galveston Bay near Houston, Saturday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 10:57 a.m. from Galveston County 911 dispatchers that a 19-foot pleasure craft had capsized east of Eagle Point. The four boaters were sitting on the overturned vessel’s hull; two of the men were wearing life jackets.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?

Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

More Hispanic, diverse blood donations needed amidst Texas shortages

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As blood shortages continue in Texas, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is urging the Hispanic community to donate. The organization says the Hispanic community is crucial in helping build a diverse blood supply. “Our donors just aren’t represented diversity wise, and we really need our...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Chilly air alert! Temperatures in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights. The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get 6 months of FREE fresh dog food

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re at all an animal lover, you won’t want to miss out on Barktoberfest!. Join Houston Pets Alive! on October 15th from 2 pm-6 pm with your family and friends of all ages (human and dog) at Powder Keg for local beer, food trucks, vendors, prizes, photo opps, and a costume competition judged by local celebrities! It’s a great way to have a fun-filled day (whether or not you have a pet) while also saving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Bike around the Bay route and road closures this weekend

KIAH (CW39) – Bike Around the Bay is happening this weekend October 22 – 23, 2022. Traffic may be a little higher along the coast as riders start their route at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Houston Raceway – 2525 FM 565, in Baytown, TX. The distance is a whopping 97.5 miles for day 1 riders.
BAYTOWN, TX

