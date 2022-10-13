ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Tatsuro Taira thinks he could be three wins away from UFC title shot

LAS VEGAS – Tatsuro Taira beat CJ Vergara with a second-round submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 212 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Taira, who stayed unbeaten and got his first finish in the UFC after a decision win in his promotional debut in May.
LAS VEGAS, NV

