Centre Daily
Tatsuro Taira thinks he could be three wins away from UFC title shot
LAS VEGAS – Tatsuro Taira beat CJ Vergara with a second-round submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 212 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Taira, who stayed unbeaten and got his first finish in the UFC after a decision win in his promotional debut in May.
UFC to ‘expressly prohbit’ fighters, teams from wagering on bouts in updated ‘athlete code of conduct’
UFC fighters and their teams will no longer be allowed to gamble on their fights and be in accordance with promotion policy. Monday, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell notified the promotion’s roster and athlete managers of a change to the “UFC Athlete Code of Conduct” that now covers athlete wagering.
