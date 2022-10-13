Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye sent packing in proposed trade
Could Amani Oruwariye be traded?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, one Detroit Sports Nation writer (me) made the bold prediction that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type year. Well, it is safe to say that bold prediction is making me...
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
Alabama makes HUGE decision on QB Bryce Young
Will Young suit up for today’s game?What is wrong with Bryce Young?. Will Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young be available to play for Alabama on Saturday?. On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama will take on No. 6. in a game that could end up playing a big impact on...
Week 8 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released
Who is included in the latest USA Today College Football Top 25 poll?Schools dropped outOthers receiving votes. Week 7 is a wrap and after a CRAZY Saturday, the latest USA Today College Football Top 25 poll has been released. As you are about to see, the poll looks much different...
Pat McAfee goes viral for doing the unthinkable on College GameDay [Video]
What did Pat McAfee do to go viral?No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee. If you have tuned in for to ESPN’s College GameDay this season, you have likely noticed (how could you not) that Pat McAfee is not part of the show. On Saturday, McAfee and the rest...
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
Detroit Lions mentioned as trade partner for Seattle Seahawks
Who would be included in a trade between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks?Will the Detroit Lions trade for CB Sidney Jones?. Heading into the 2022 season, the thought by most was that Amani Oruwariye would be the Detroit Lions No. 1 CB and that Jeff Okudah would be the No. 2.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
Elmer Söderblom says 1st NHL goal was ‘unbelievable’
It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.
Detroit Lions are heading into rough seas
Why are the Detroit Lions heading into rough seas?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a comment about being able to “tread water” and eventually “burying” the other team. “Like, to...
First-ever meeting between Notre Dame, UNLV set for South Bend
Depending on the perspective, this is either the best time or the worst time for UNLV to travel to South
The Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State 2022, Who Has The Advantage?
Ryan: I think what’s gonna kill you is if The Michigan Wolverines do start off slow again, like you did against Indiana again, 10, 10 and a half. I know they pulled away. So if you’re looking at the end score, the Michigan Wolverines won by three touchdowns, I think 31 to 10. But. You can’t play with a team like Penn State like that.
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Lions open as underdogs
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: How many points are the Cowboys favored by?When do the Lions and Cowboys play?. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys will also be...
Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike out for the season
What happened to Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike?Onwuzurike is headed to surgery – will not play in 2022. Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike has struggled with a nagging back and hip injury over the last few years. This has limited his participation, and in the words of Dan Campbell, his recovery has come at “a snail’s pace”, and now it seems, the options have run out.
Packers expecting WR Randall Cobb to miss 'some time' with ankle injury
Randall Cobb’s 2022 season isn’t over, but the Green Bay Packers are still expecting the veteran slot receiver to miss a few upcoming games after he injured his ankle in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Cobb...
Dikembe Mutombo diagnosed with brain tumor
What did the NBA say about Dikembe Mutombo?Mutombo had a great NBA career. According to a report from the NBA, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. On Saturday, the NBA announced that the 56-year-old Mutombo is receiving treatment in Atlanta. What did the NBA...
Inter Miami runs out of magic, eliminated from MLS playoffs with 3-0 road loss to NYCFC
They came to the Big Apple determined to pull off a big surprise in the first round of the MLS playoffs.
Marvin Bagley III discusses his ‘scary’ injury
The Detroit Pistons are set to begin their 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena when they host the Orlando Magic, but they’ll be missing one notable member of their lineup in Marvin Bagley III. As you may recall, Bagley suffered a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his right knee last week, and it will be keeping him out of action for at least the next three to four weeks.
Moses Moody loves to 'soak up game' from Warriors stars
Second-year Warriors wing Moses Moody joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” Monday to discuss how he enjoys learning from the superstars on his team.
Detroit Pistons 2022 New Additions Will Bring A Fun Dynamic
Ivey & Duren Bring Something New To Detroit Pistons. Ryan: Duren‘s probably gonna have to play more than the Detroit Pistons wanted them to. And he looks like the greatest athlete of all time. Like, I saw him at the precinct of the game the other night, and the...
