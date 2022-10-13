ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions

What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Elmer Söderblom says 1st NHL goal was ‘unbelievable’

It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions are heading into rough seas

Why are the Detroit Lions heading into rough seas?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a comment about being able to “tread water” and eventually “burying” the other team. “Like, to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike out for the season

What happened to Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike?Onwuzurike is headed to surgery – will not play in 2022. Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike has struggled with a nagging back and hip injury over the last few years. This has limited his participation, and in the words of Dan Campbell, his recovery has come at “a snail’s pace”, and now it seems, the options have run out.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dikembe Mutombo diagnosed with brain tumor

What did the NBA say about Dikembe Mutombo?Mutombo had a great NBA career. According to a report from the NBA, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. On Saturday, the NBA announced that the 56-year-old Mutombo is receiving treatment in Atlanta. What did the NBA...
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Marvin Bagley III discusses his ‘scary’ injury

The Detroit Pistons are set to begin their 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena when they host the Orlando Magic, but they’ll be missing one notable member of their lineup in Marvin Bagley III. As you may recall, Bagley suffered a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his right knee last week, and it will be keeping him out of action for at least the next three to four weeks.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy