For over a decade, Lindsey Stirling has enchanted audiences across the globe by performing certain spellbinding magic with her electronic violin, dreaming up exquisitely composed yet boldly inventive sounds entirely her own. On her new album, Snow Waltz, the classically trained musician/songwriter/dancer/author finds herself fully in her element, sharing a selection of holiday classics and original songs that evoke intense emotion through her immersive arrangements and mesmerizing melodies. The follow-up to her debut holiday album, Warmer in the Winter, – a 2017 release whose hit single “Carol of the Bells” made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the Top 10 at AC Radio – Snow Waltz emerges as a singular new entry in the holiday-music canon, once again proving Stirling’s extraordinary gift as an instrumental storyteller.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO