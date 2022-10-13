ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Aggravated assault warrant issued for controversial church pastor

By Matt Smith
 4 days ago

A new warrant has been issued for controversial pastor Tony Spell after investigators say a Sunday incident involving a protester was all caught on camera.

Video allegedly shows Spell rapidly backing a church bus toward a protester who was standing on the side of the road in front of the Life Tabernacle Church. The video shows the bus stops just a few feet from where the protester is standing.

Car crashes into jail gate after woman is shot while driving in Mid-City

Investigators say a second video also shows an unnamed security guard driving a pick-up truck onto the median toward the same protester.

Both Spell and the security guard now face charges of aggravated assault.

This is a developing story, we will update it with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

