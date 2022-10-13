Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Sholey, Maes Find Top 15 Finishes at Cross Country Conference Championships
AFTON — The 4A West Conference Cross Country Championships were held at in Afton. Rock Springs competed against five other schools. Jackson, Natrona County, Laramie, Kelly Walsh and Star Valley were all in attendance. The conference meet was the final opportunity to race before the state cross country meet...
sweetwaternow.com
Rodriguez Named New Dialysis Director at Sweetwater Memorial
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Dialysis Center’s new director brings with him years of experience and a true love for what he does. Juan Rodriguez, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, recently joined Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s dialysis team. “Mr. Rodriguez brings...
sweetwaternow.com
Chris Sutton – I
Tell us a little about yourself. I have lived in Sweetwater County for the past 12 years and chose to stay here. I began my law enforcement career in 2014 with the Rock Springs Police Department, and then joined the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. In February of...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcements: Lukas Theo Moon
Lukas Theo Moon was born Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:09 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Lukas weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches at the time of his birth. He is the son Sarah and Trevor Moon. Lukas is the grandson to Steven and Jennifer...
sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners to Hear Fire Season Update
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman will provide an update on the 2022 fire season during Tuesday’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting. According to meeting documents, the Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Green River Fire Department (GRFD), and Wamsutter.
sweetwaternow.com
Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Clinch Playoff Berth With Second Straight Win
ROCK SPRINGS — The 2022 postseason is now a reality after the Rock Springs Tigers knocked off Laramie Friday night 35-13. Stringing together their second straight win, the Tigers earned a right to play a road playoff game. Rock Springs climbed from a seven point deficit in the first quarter and dominated the remainder of the game.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 16
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property. Status: PENDING,...
sweetwaternow.com
Veteran Drive-thru Flu Clinics Have Been Scheduled
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding a Veteran drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 20, from 1-3 p.m. In addition to the standard flu vaccine, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot. Please note, COVID-19 booster shots will not be available during this drive-thru event. Veterans interested in scheduling a COVID-19 booster should call the clinic for availability at (866) 381-2830.
