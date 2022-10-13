ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Rodriguez Named New Dialysis Director at Sweetwater Memorial

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Dialysis Center’s new director brings with him years of experience and a true love for what he does. Juan Rodriguez, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, recently joined Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s dialysis team. “Mr. Rodriguez brings...
Chris Sutton – I

Tell us a little about yourself. I have lived in Sweetwater County for the past 12 years and chose to stay here. I began my law enforcement career in 2014 with the Rock Springs Police Department, and then joined the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. In February of...
Birth Announcements: Lukas Theo Moon

Lukas Theo Moon was born Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:09 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Lukas weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches at the time of his birth. He is the son Sarah and Trevor Moon. Lukas is the grandson to Steven and Jennifer...
Commissioners to Hear Fire Season Update

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman will provide an update on the 2022 fire season during Tuesday’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting. According to meeting documents, the Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Green River Fire Department (GRFD), and Wamsutter.
Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Clinch Playoff Berth With Second Straight Win

ROCK SPRINGS — The 2022 postseason is now a reality after the Rock Springs Tigers knocked off Laramie Friday night 35-13. Stringing together their second straight win, the Tigers earned a right to play a road playoff game. Rock Springs climbed from a seven point deficit in the first quarter and dominated the remainder of the game.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property. Status: PENDING,...
Veteran Drive-thru Flu Clinics Have Been Scheduled

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding a Veteran drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 20, from 1-3 p.m. In addition to the standard flu vaccine, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot. Please note, COVID-19 booster shots will not be available during this drive-thru event. Veterans interested in scheduling a COVID-19 booster should call the clinic for availability at (866) 381-2830.
