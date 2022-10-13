ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding a Veteran drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 20, from 1-3 p.m. In addition to the standard flu vaccine, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot. Please note, COVID-19 booster shots will not be available during this drive-thru event. Veterans interested in scheduling a COVID-19 booster should call the clinic for availability at (866) 381-2830.

