WITN
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
WITN
Pitt Community College to participate in state educator pipeline collaborative cohort
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College administrators say the college will participate in the inaugural North Carolina Educator Pipeline Collaborative cohort to help ensure the state’s methods of recruiting and preparing educators for its workforce are effective and innovative. The collaborative, which was launched last week by the...
WITN
Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
WITN
Hazardous waste collection event
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
WITN
One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
WITN
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s –...
WITN
UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer’s
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s...
WITN
Craven County Health Department opens new pharmacy
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina health department opened a new facility to create a “one-stop shop” for patients. A ribbon cutting ceremony debuted the Craven County Health Department in-house pharmacy. This county health department cares for more than 5,000 patients across both New Bern and...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 9 - Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 9. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Portion of N.C. 24 closes two days for railroad repair
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of an Eastern Carolina road will be closed this week to complete railroad repair. CSX will close N.C. 24 (West College Street) between Railroad Street and Front Street in Duplin County to allow their crews to repair the railroad crossing. The area will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday and reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
WITN
Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting those of all ages and abilities to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on October 22nd at Union Point Park. Registration and check in start at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 10 a.m.
WITN
It’s a “super” week for celebrating ECU homecoming
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate nation prepped for the homecoming football game with different forms of fun festivities, including the “super pirates” parade. The celebration has been in full swing since Saturday morning, from reunions to tailgating, and the parade. Eastern North Carolina University’s homecoming parade connects the...
WITN
ECU to honor Golden LEAF’s investment in their Eastern Region Pharma Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has scheduled a ceremony to name the first floor of the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building in recognition of the Golden LEAF Foundation at 4 p.m. Monday in the new building’s lobby. The naming honors Golden LEAF’s recent investment of $1.9 million...
WITN
Church sells lobster dinners to fund outreach programs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church in the East is getting ‘fishy’ to raise money for their year ahead, and you are invited to all the spooky fun!. Rector John Porter-Ace stopped by the Greenville studio to share what to expect later this month. The Spooky Shrimp and...
WITN
Yacht company sends new employees through BCCC apprenticeship
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Pamlico Yachtworks (PYW) and Beaufort County Community College are working together on a program for new hires. PYW will be sending eight newly-hired employees through an apprenticeship through BCCC. The program will require new hires to attend class three days a week while working at the PYW facility for the remaining two days of the week. These employees will earn their full wages and the classes come at no expense to them.
WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
WITN
Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night. The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say they heard loud...
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
