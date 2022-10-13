WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Pamlico Yachtworks (PYW) and Beaufort County Community College are working together on a program for new hires. PYW will be sending eight newly-hired employees through an apprenticeship through BCCC. The program will require new hires to attend class three days a week while working at the PYW facility for the remaining two days of the week. These employees will earn their full wages and the classes come at no expense to them.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO