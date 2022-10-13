ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s demolition of Penn State

Quarterbacks: B- J.J. giveth, J.J. taketh away. From flashy plays to interspersed rookie mistakes, this was a game we have come to expect from McCarthy. The foolhardy across-the-field throw (which ended up as a completion but should have been a pick-six) and rollout interception are the biggest knocks against the sophomore in this game. However, a welcome sight was he was more willing to keep the ball on read options. His legs continue to keep plays alive and pick up tough first downs. This wasn’t his best game, but it didn’t need to be.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan Reacts Survey: Who’s your midseason MVP?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The bye week is upon us, so now is a good time to take stock...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Ronnie Bell’s brother, 2023 three-star ATH Kendrick Bell, commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines may be losing one Bell after this season, but they will be gaining another Bell in the process. The Wolverines picked up their first commitment in the 2023 class in several months, as three-star athlete Kendrick Bell announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account on Monday night following his official visit to Ann Arbor for the Penn State game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan’s dominant victory over Penn State

Fall weddings are the worst. While most were enjoying a beautiful college football Saturday — the luckiest among us doing so in Ann Arbor — I was obligated to be a groomsman. I kicked, screamed, cussed, hooted and hollered, but in the end I performed my service. Despite...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Game balls: Michigan vs. Penn State

Michigan stomped the snot out of Penn State 41-17 on Saturday and there are multiple performances worth commending. There were dominating showings on both sides of the ball, a reflection of who we’ve decided to dish out game balls to this week. Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum, and Michigan’s offensive...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Juwan Howard at Michigan’s team media day

After two rounds of questions at Big Ten Media Days, Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard faced the media for one final availability Friday. One of the more notable storylines for Michigan has come outside of Ann Arbor, as Oregon head coach Dana Altman made his feelings known about wanting the Wolverines to play in Eugene. In his response to Altman’s comments, Howard was equally frank.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan rushes for over 400 yards in blowout of Penn State

The narrative that the Michigan Wolverines haven’t beaten anybody is now moot. On Saturday, the Maize and blue went toe-to-toe with the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big House. They’d end the day with a lopsided win that could have been even worse for the visitors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 7

After a 41-17 Maize Out thrashing of Penn State, the Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, and ESPN’s Week 8 Football Power Index (FPI) bears this out. Michigan regained the fourth spot in the updated FPI rankings, and has a 51.4% shot of reaching the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines split a pair with No. 9 Boston University

The Michigan Wolverines (3-1) set the tone early in Game 1 of the top-10 clash against the Boston Terriers (3-1). With an Oprah style, “You get a goal! You get a goal!” scoring approach in the first period, Michigan ran out to a 4-0 lead with goals from Gavin Brindley, Mackie Samoskevich, TJ Hughes and Seamus Casey.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Jake Moody wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody has been awarded this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. The senior placekicker went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts (23, 24, 29 and 37 yards) and 3-for-3 on extra points for 15 total points against the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday at the Big House. He also laid the hammer down on freshman running back Nick Singleton on a kickoff return for the first tackle of his collegiate career.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy