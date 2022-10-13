Quarterbacks: B- J.J. giveth, J.J. taketh away. From flashy plays to interspersed rookie mistakes, this was a game we have come to expect from McCarthy. The foolhardy across-the-field throw (which ended up as a completion but should have been a pick-six) and rollout interception are the biggest knocks against the sophomore in this game. However, a welcome sight was he was more willing to keep the ball on read options. His legs continue to keep plays alive and pick up tough first downs. This wasn’t his best game, but it didn’t need to be.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO