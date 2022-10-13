Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
FOUND: Missing woman and man found safe
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Update: Montgomery County Department of Police said Maminirina Richard Randrianarison and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison were located safe and unharmed. Original Story. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man and a woman in their 60s...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
WJLA
Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
Have you seen this man? McLean police search for alleged rapist
MCLEAN, Va. — Police are searching for a man who they believe took out a gun and raped a woman at a Vienna hotel on Oct. 1. Officers responded to the hotel at 5:30 p.m. to investigate the reported rape. Police said that a man entered an unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted a woman and ran away.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Fatal Germantown Collision; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two car collision that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., on Frederick Road at Plummer Drive. The initial investigation has revealed that a Silver 2006 Ford F250 was...
Armed Man Threatens Maryland Mechanics While Trying To Get Vehicle Repaired
An investigation is underway after an armed man allegedly threatened employees at a Rent-A-Wreck in Glen Burnie while trying to inquire about a possible vehicle repair, authorities say. The suspect, described as a heavy-set black man, was allegedly dropped off by his girlfriend at the Rent-A-Wreck at 7352 Ritchie Highway...
Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree
BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA
HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car. According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
DC maintenance worker arrested for bringing registered gun on school property
WASHINGTON — A maintenance worker was arrested Monday for bringing a registered gun to a D.C. high school, authorities said. According to Metropolitan Police Department, the recovery occurred at Anacostia High School after police received a report of a weapon just before 10 a.m. The school requested a maintenance...
Armed suspect shot by police during standoff in Arlington
According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Shirlington Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a report of multiple shots fired. When they got there, the responding officers found the suspect, identified as 44-year-old El-Amin Mutee of Waldorf, Maryland, armed and standing in the street.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Boy injured in shooting in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department said it was looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a boy hurt Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of 90 Waverly Dr. shortly before 10:40 a.m. after they received a call about a shooting there. When officers arrived, they […]
Wbaltv.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Suspects Sought in Oct. 11 Carjacking
Montgomery County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects caught on surveillance video in connection with an October 11 carjacking in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road. “At approximately 10:35 p.m. [on October 11], 4th District officers responded to the location for the report of a...
NBC Washington
1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Crash on Route 355 in Germantown
A man is dead, and three people are injured after an overnight crash in Germantown, Maryland, authorities say. Authorities were called to reports of a traffic collision involving a truck and a Jeep at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 355 Frederick Road near Plummer Drive, the Montgomery County Police Department said in statement.
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault at Rockville bus stop
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at a bus stop in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022. The assault was reported at a bus stop in the 14600 block of Bauer Drive at 3:00 PM. That is off Norbeck Road near Earle B. Middle School.
Ohio man who built and gift-wrapped homemade bomb in attempt to kill romantic rival in Maryland pleads guilty
BALTIMORE — An Ohio man who seriously wounded a romantic rival in Maryland by planting a homemade bomb inside a gift-wrapped box on the victim's front porch has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in Baltimore on Wednesday to transporting...
Fatal crash kills 89-year-old Frederick man
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead in Frederick County on Friday evening. Police said that the crash happened near U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road just before 9:20 p.m. 89-year-old Donald Reineke was driving north on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 when a pickup truck […]
Fairfax Police looking for missing ‘endangered’ woman
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 19-year-old Adayanna Beeby was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 on the 6900 block of Waynewood Avenue in the Fort Hunt area of the eastern Fairfax.
