Gaithersburg, MD

WUSA9

FOUND: Missing woman and man found safe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Update: Montgomery County Department of Police said Maminirina Richard Randrianarison and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison were located safe and unharmed. Original Story. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man and a woman in their 60s...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Have you seen this man? McLean police search for alleged rapist

MCLEAN, Va. — Police are searching for a man who they believe took out a gun and raped a woman at a Vienna hotel on Oct. 1. Officers responded to the hotel at 5:30 p.m. to investigate the reported rape. Police said that a man entered an unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted a woman and ran away.
VIENNA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA

HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car. According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
HERNDON, VA
DC News Now

Boy injured in shooting in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department said it was looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a boy hurt Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of 90 Waverly Dr. shortly before 10:40 a.m. after they received a call about a shooting there. When officers arrived, they […]
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
FREDERICK, MD
Source of the Spring

Suspects Sought in Oct. 11 Carjacking

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects caught on surveillance video in connection with an October 11 carjacking in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road. “At approximately 10:35 p.m. [on October 11], 4th District officers responded to the location for the report of a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Crash on Route 355 in Germantown

A man is dead, and three people are injured after an overnight crash in Germantown, Maryland, authorities say. Authorities were called to reports of a traffic collision involving a truck and a Jeep at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 355 Frederick Road near Plummer Drive, the Montgomery County Police Department said in statement.
GERMANTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault at Rockville bus stop

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at a bus stop in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022. The assault was reported at a bus stop in the 14600 block of Bauer Drive at 3:00 PM. That is off Norbeck Road near Earle B. Middle School.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Fatal crash kills 89-year-old Frederick man

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead in Frederick County on Friday evening. Police said that the crash happened near U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road just before 9:20 p.m. 89-year-old Donald Reineke was driving north on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 when a pickup truck […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
