Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan’s Twin Daughters Are Gorgeous! See Photos of Aquinnah and Schuyler

By Samantha Agate
 4 days ago
Fatherhood has been blissful for Michael J. Fox! The Back to the Future actor is a dad to four kids, Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé, whom he shares with his wife, Tracy Pollan. His two eldest daughters are twins, bringing the couple double the blessings when they welcomed them in 1995.

The Hollywood duo wed in 1988 after working together on Family Ties. They welcomed their first child together, son Sam, in 1989. Two years later, Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and earned an incredible amount of support from his family. He knew that having more children was something he wanted despite going through a tough time.

“We had talked about having more kids, and for a while there, every time I brought it up, she changed the subject,” Michael said about the decision to expand their brood in a February 2009 interview with Good Housekeeping. “I’d gone through all this stuff and really changed the way I looked at things, the way I looked at life. And then one day we were watching Sam run through the bushes with one of his cousins, and Tracy turned to me and said, ‘He’d be a great brother.’”

The dad of four was so excited about their “bonus baby” when he saw the twins in their first sonogram. Both Aquinnah and Schuyler grew up to be incredibly successful in their own careers. In 2018, Aquinnah graduated from Duke University. In September 2022, she became an assistant at Annapurna Pictures, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Schuyler graduated from Pomona College and began attending Harvard University in 2021. She started working as a producer at FableVision in September 2022, per her LinkedIn profile. Both girls formerly worked at their dad’s charity, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. They are always by their famous father’s side whenever possible.

“Sometimes the kids will need their dad’s help and he’ll say, ‘I’m not feeling great right now,'” Tracy said in an April 2013 interview with AARP. “But on the flip side, the first thing he does is go back to the kids when he’s feeling good. It teaches them patience and empathy.”

Nearly a decade later, the Emmy winner gave an update on his condition 30 years after his diagnosis. Still, the thing for which he is most grateful is being surrounded by his loved ones.

“I have a wheelchair that I use every now and then and it still sucks,” he said during a December 2021 episode of CBS Mornings. “I have a hard time getting to a restaurant and up the stairs to where my family’s eating perhaps at a dinner. But then I’m there with my son and my three daughters and my wife, and friends of ours. And it’s just like, that’s great.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Michael and Tracy’s twin daughters over the years.

Dodi Atkins
3d ago

Gorgeous young ladies. Wonderful Parents. Prayers to all of you. Thank you for all the wonderful memories.

