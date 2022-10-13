Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain's stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials...
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says it does not work.
Abortion rights center stage ahead of Pennsylvania vote
Jen Sloan has voted Republican her entire life, but in the upcoming midterm election, the nurse living in suburban Pittsburgh will cast her first vote for Democrats. Sloan said she voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again in the 2020 race he lost to the Democrat Joe Biden -- but after the court's decision, she says "that's just not who I am."
US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas
