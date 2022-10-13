ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain's stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials...
TAMPA, FL
AFP

Abortion rights center stage ahead of Pennsylvania vote

Jen Sloan has voted Republican her entire life, but in the upcoming midterm election, the nurse living in suburban Pittsburgh will cast her first vote for Democrats. Sloan said she voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again in the 2020 race he lost to the Democrat Joe Biden -- but after the court's decision, she says "that's just not who I am."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy