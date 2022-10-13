ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Bush Hager’s Kids Have Worn Adorable Halloween Costumes Over the Years! See Them All

Feeling festive! Jenna Bush Hager’s three kids never fail to wear adorable costumes on Halloween each year. The Today host shares her children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, with her husband, Henry Hager.

The New York Times bestselling author welcomed her eldest daughter, Mila, in April 2013. The little one celebrated her first Halloween in 2014 dressed as a peacock. Poppy arrived in August 2014. She wore matching ballerina costumes with her older sister on Halloween that year. Their little brother, Hal, was born in August 2019. He jumped right into the family tradition of wearing a cute costume on the fun holiday.

It’s no shock that Jenna’s little ones are big fans of trick-or-treating on the spookiest day of the year. She has rocked her own fabulous costumes each year on Today with her costars. For Halloween in 2021, she dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader along with Savannah Guthrie. She confessed that wearing the iconic costume even inspired her to change up her workout routine.

“I have to tell you when your boss says you’re going to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader — and I grew up in Dallas — guess what? You try to get fit,” the former first daughter revealed during a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Whether she is dressing up for the NBC series or gearing up to hit the town with her kids on the holiday, Jenna always goes all out. The mom of three often takes her kids trick-or-treating with Savannah’s two kids, Vale and Charles, whom she shares with her husband, Mike Feldman. The pals have Today to thank for bringing them closer together.

“Through the show, having our kids at the same time and being neighbors, we just became really close friends,” the legal analyst told People in September 2018. “And even though I moved two blocks away, our kids still play together.”

As two of daytime television’s most popular stars, the pair have incredibly busy schedules. Still, the doting moms make sure that their kids find the time to see each other regularly.

“I find it totally impossible to schedule play dates, especially in advance,” Savannah said. “I think I’m like this in my actual life, and it kind of now is extending to playdates. I’m all for the last-minute [plan]. ‘What are you guys doing? Do you want to bring Mila and Poppy over? Bring the girls over, drop them and you go get your nails done or something.’”

Keep scrolling to see Jenna and Henry’s kids’ Halloween costumes over the years.

