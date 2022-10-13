Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
Centre Daily
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Centre Daily
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Centre Daily
Antonio Gibson ‘Perfect’ Trade to Seahawks Proposed by Media
The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season, with the club confidently turning to rookie Ken Walker III. "It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that,'' said coach Pete Carroll, reflecting on Walker's elevation following Penny's season-ending injury.
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Centre Daily
Steve Wilks Comments on Trading Robbie Anderson + Possibility of More Moves
Just one day after getting into multiple arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, the Carolina Panthers traded receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. "I spoke with Robbie today. I had a good conversation with him," said interim head coach Steve Wilks. "Wished him well. And he's excited about his new opportunity. I'm sure he's going to go out there and do well."
Centre Daily
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Diagnosed With Sprained Neck
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who was carted off the field during Sunday’s 20–18 loss to the Steelers, has a sprained neck after further evaluations, coach Todd Bowles told the media on Monday. Tampa Bay fans can breathe a sigh of relief with Monday’s diagnosis since fans saw...
Centre Daily
Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos
Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”. Linsley missed...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Vikings Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 3-3 on the season when they suffered their third consecutive loss, 24-16 against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Heading into the matchup, we ranked and analyzed the five biggest storylines, so now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out.
Centre Daily
Tom Brady Posts Message About Buccaneers’ Struggles In 2022 Season
It’s no secret that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven’t gotten off to the start they hoped for this season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ wants to reassure the team’s faithful fanbase that he believes the team can play better. Fresh off of a dreadful loss...
Centre Daily
Jack Easterby Says ‘Goodbye’ To Houston Texans In ‘Appreciation’ Statement
There is almost surely a story to tell about the Houston Texans' involvement with - and Monday parting of ways with -controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. But for now, the goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Easterby himself, who has issued a statement.
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott Injury Status: Cowboys Playing ‘Mind Games’ With Eagles?
Dak Prescott is ramping up his recovery from his injury sustained in Week 1, which required surgery to fix his fractured right thumb. The 29-year-old participated on a limited basis in individual drills on Thursday at The Star, but head coach Mike McCarthy needs to see more from his starter before putting him back in the saddle.
Centre Daily
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) have a game in Week 6 that can make or break their 2022 season. After a tough 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, the Jaguars have a chance to climb back in the AFC South standings in Week 6 vs. the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1), who haven't won an AFC South game yet this year after three tries.
Centre Daily
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates from the press box in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest. Pregame. Date and time: Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15...
Centre Daily
How Nathaniel Hackett can Earn Back Broncos Country’s Trust
Expectations for the 2022 Denver Broncos were high entering the season. Although there have been exciting moments, the Broncos haven't consistently performed well. The team's struggles can be attributed to a lack of preparation and execution. Broncos Country appears to be unsatisfied and frustrated with the outcome of the season...
Centre Daily
List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
Centre Daily
Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely hand the starting job in Week 7 to Mitch Trubisky, even if Kenny Pickett is cleared of concussion protocol. Why? Because players typically need 4-6 days to pass through all the stages, and with two starts and eight quarters under his belt, the Steelers are likely going to lean toward the side of caution both with health and experience.
Centre Daily
Report: Seahawks Restructure G Gabe Jackson’s Contract, Create Cap Relief
With the trade deadline quickly approaching and the team needing a bit of financial cushion for the rest of the season, the Seahawks reportedly have restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Seattle created $1.76 million in additional space by converting $3.5 million of...
