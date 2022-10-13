EA and Motive Studio have revealed more details for the upcoming Dead Space remake's expanded gameplay features. One of the most anticipated remakes set to release next year, EA's Dead Space is a rebuilt remake of 2008's game of the same name. Developed by Motive Studio, a Canadian EA studio, the remake is set to release on Jan. 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Ahead of the launch, EA has offered fans a deeper look at some of the gameplay changes and enhancements heading to the remake. This includes more voice lines for protagonist Isaac Clarke, and new intense moments set to surprise even hardcore Dead Space fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO