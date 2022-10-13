Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
“Cream” And “Off-White” Hues Brighten The adidas Rovermule Adventure
For the last few years mule models, clogs and slip-ons have reigned supreme as the ultimate lifestyle comfort shoe, lauded for its easy access and neutral-toned aesthetics. Popularized by Ye’s Yeezy Slides and New Balance’s 2002R Mule, the Three Stripes has entered the fray with the best of both worlds, extending its outdoor roster with the adidas Rovermule Adventure.
CARS・
Angus Cloud Shows Off His Streetwear Style in Cargo Pants & White Chunky Sneakers at Amiri’s Book Launch
Angus Cloud attended Amiri’s launch of “Amiri Wes Lang” book in Los Angeles on Oct. 12. The monumental book documented their new fall 2022 collection. The 24-year-old actor slipped on a white graphic crewneck sweater over a green and blue t-shirt for the show. Cloud paired the look with black cargo pants that featured gray patches and orange zippers. These are the luxury brand’s Parachute Pants from their pre-fall 2022 collection. Cloud accessorized with a silver ring and a black fedora hat. The “Euphoria” actor finished the look with cream sneakers. The low-top shoes are from Amiri’s summer 2023 collection. The sneakers...
Hypebae
Acne Studios Taps Ronan Mckenzie for FW22 Campaign, Exhibition and Book
Acne Studios has joined forces with photographer Ronan Mckenzie to lens its Fall/Winter 2022 denim range. The visuals, shot in Barbados, are accompanied by an exhibition and publication as well as a documentary directed by the creative. “This whole project is about my relationship to Barbados, creating space to explore...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
wmagazine.com
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Modern Upgrades To 2023’s Air Huarache Craft
While reserved offshoots have breathed seldom new life into the iconic 1991 design from Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache has more or less stayed true to its 30-year-old construction. Now just a few months removed from the end of 2022, The Swoosh is set to debut its most refined build of the iconic silhouette, introducing the brand-new Nike Air Huarache Craft.
intheknow.com
Meet Rio Uribe, designer behind the sustainable streetwear brand, Gypsy Sport
Rio Uribe (@gypsysport) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose futuristic yet contemporary clothing from his brand, Gypsy Sport, combines high fashion and avant-garde elements with contemporary streetwear. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Uribe shares how his many interests in personal style, the LA art scene,...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cement Grey”
In terms of sheer quantity, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has its high-top counterpart beat by a large margin. And this week, the divide is continuing to grow thanks to this newly-revealed “Cement Grey” colorway. Informed by simple, familiar color blocking, the Air Jordan 1 “Cement Grey” paints...
Bella Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday in Frayed Skirt Set, Leg Warmers and Chic Ballet Flats
Bella Hadid took a relaxed approach to birthday dressing while celebrating her 26th trip around the sun. The supermodel was spotted leaving Sadelle’s in New York City with boyfriend Marc Kalman and friends on Sunday afternoon, wearing a comfy Y2K ensemble. Her outfit primarily featured a strapless top crafted from overlapping indigo denim, frayed at the sides and hem to create an asymmetric silhouette; beneath it, a matching skirt with frayed denim atop a tiered gray silk hem created a monochrome appearance. Hadid layered her outfit with a black stitched trench coat and vintage beaded Chanel necklace, wrapped around her neck to...
sneakernews.com
CircoLoco Channels Music, Summer, And Inclusivity With Upcoming adidas Forum Low
One of the most renowned dance parties to ever grace the Ibiza nightlife, CircoLoco has been serving up good vibes for over two decades now. And after expanding all across the planet, the globally-recognized party brand is receiving their very own adidas Forum Low. Clad in CircoLoco’s signature colors, these...
Dua Lipa Poses in Floral Jumpsuit, Cropped Cardigan & Silver Grommets Ugg Boots
Dua Lipa paired unexpected pieces together while spending time with loved ones. The Grammy-winning singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. In her post, which she captioned “family,” Lipa added a collection of photos. In each picture, she wore the same look. She donned a floral jumpsuit with a skirt over the pants. The pale green jumpsuit, from KNWLS, featured spaghetti straps and a lace-up style along the sides. Lipa added a cropped cardigan over top with white stripes. She accessorized the outfit with lots of rings and hoop earrings and she carried a brown leather purse.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black”
While its selection of offerings have been reserved to say the least, the adidas Yeezy 500 High is making its highly-anticipated return after its “Mist Stone” counterpart debuted last October. After its initial September 19th release was delayed, the “Tapue Black” proposition is set to release this Monday.
How SoleSavy Feeds the Entrepreneurial Spirit of Jordan Brand and Finish Line Veteran Marco Henry Negrete
There are few in the sneaker industry who have a resume as stacked as Marco Henry Negrete. At just 33, Negrete has already lent his storytelling expertise to big names including Finish Line and Complex. However, his longest stop thus far was with Jordan Brand, where he spent four years as a global editorial content lead and communications specialist. “Sneakers have been a part of my life since before I can remember. Thanks to my dad’s sports fandom and growing up in the ’90s, I was wearing Air Jordans or Nikes in every baby photo I can find,” Negrete told FN. “My...
On Both Coasts, Loro Piana Celebrated the Launch of Its Cocooning Collection
It is well-known that Loro Piana is a luxury brand that whispers rather than shouts. Nearly a century old, the fine Vicuña wools, delicate cashmere, and neutral color palettes remain emblems of the label. Their Cocooning collection exemplifies this best. In fact, the latest series of fine cashmere clothing is so gorgeous that the craftsmanship had to be celebrated in not one but two American cities.
Charli D’Amelio Laces into Converse Platform Sneakers with Leggings for “Dancing with the Stars” Rehearsal
Charli D’Amelio braved the rain to rehearse for the latest “Dancing with the Stars” in comfortable style. The online personality is currently in the reality competition show’s cast for its 31st season, which includes Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan and Jordin Sparks. The TikTok influencer arrived on set wearing black leggings and an oversized black hoodie, with lettering reading “I Love You.” Paired with the set was a white T-shirt, as well as ribbed white socks and an olive green tote bag. D’Amelio also carried Lululemon’s $98 Everyday backpack, a dark blue nylon model with zipped pockets and interior compartments. When it came...
Machine Gun Kelly Blossoms in Satin Suit and Giuseppe Zanotti Boots at Newport Beach Film Festival
Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) gave his grungy signature style an elegant flourish during the Newport Beach Film Festival. While arriving on the red carpet at the Festival’s Honors Program and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” event on Sunday, the Un/Dn Laqr founder wore a three-piece pink silk suit by Dzojchen. Styled by Adam Ballheim, his ensemble featured a slim-fitting blazer, trousers and button-up shirt in the same pale pink hue, all overlaid with white and silver cherry blossom embroidery. Giving the floral ensemble a grungy edge was Kelly’s signature layered jewelry: an assortment of silver chain bracelets, rings, earrings and beadchain...
Bulgari Designer Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani on His Denim Obsession, Collecting Pens and His Award-Winning Watches
Bulgari’s Naples-born, Rome-raised product creation executive director, Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, is a man of numerous talents. A healthy obsession with how luxury objects should look and operate means that anything more than a passing chat with him is liable to be complemented by spontaneous visual embellishment, as he makes sweeping gestures with pen on paper as he talks. Indeed, his sketches of watches, jewelry, cars and so much else pepper his Instagram feed (where, first and foremost, he calls himself an “industrial designer”) and are constant companions wherever he goes. Now in his early 50s, Stigliani began his career at Fiat...
