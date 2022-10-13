WICHITA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team used a well-balanced attack to defeat the Newman in four close sets on Friday, completing the season sweep of the Jets. All four frames were decided by three or fewer points, with the Tigers (10-11, 5-8 MIAA) coming out on top 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24. The Tigers led by as many as six midway through the first set, 15-9, before Newman (7-15, 2-10 MIAA) rallied to tie things up at 15. FHSU bounced back to go back up by three, but the Jets managed to storm in front with a four-point rally. The Tigers took a timeout down 21-20 before aRiley Tinder kill tied things up at 21. Newman followed with three-straight kills to reach set point, but the Tigers responded with a pair of Tinder kills and a block from Morgan Christiansen and Claire Olson to tie things up at 24. Tinder finished things off with her sixth kill of the set two points later.

