Read full article on original website
Related
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
🎙 Post Podcast: FHSU Alumni Association works to keep alums connected year round
On this episode of the Post Podcast Fort Hays State University Alumni Association engagement specialist Carolyn Tatro recaps Homecoming and discusses ways FHSU alums stay connected all year long. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
'Disney Magic' at Hays Symphony's free Halloween concert
The Hays Symphony will be presenting its annual Children’s Halloween Concert, “Disney Magic,” on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m. in FHSU’s Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Brian Buckstead, Assistant Professor of Violin and Viola at FHSU. Featured for...
🎙 Lt. Gov. Toland: Grow Hays Microfactory an 'idea whose time has come'
Thursday morning area leaders joined Kanas Lt. Gov. David Toland for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Grow Hays Microfactory project near Ninth and Commerce. “The easy part is over,” said Grow Hays Doug Williams. “Now we have to execute. And so now the rubber meets the pavement.”. Once...
🎥 Wasinger vs. Hammond race for 111th District draws growing interest
The 84 chairs originally set up for Wednesday night's 111th Kansas House District candidate forum between incumbent Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, and challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, weren't enough to seat the audience at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall in Hays. Staff had to bring out more chairs for the audience, which...
LETTER: Fact versus fiction, part II
As it was pointed out in the Fiction vs Fact letter published in Hays Post, Sept. 30, my Democratic opponent continues to believe that if he states his opinion enough times that people will somehow believe it is fact. But the voters of Ellis County are smarter than that. He...
🎙 FHSU creates Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator
As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, Fort Hays State University has launched a program that hopes to help alleviate the damaging nature of online attacks and take advantage of the market opportunity in the growing cybersecurity industry. “This entire initiative is really aligned with the Fort Hays State spirit of...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 17, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. This week's special guest in new defensive line coach Layton Hickel. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18
With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
🏈 Tigers come up short at UCO
EDMOND, Okla. - Fort Hays State raced out to an early 10-0 first quarter lead but Central Oklahoma countered with big second and fourth quarters for a 35-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Chad Richison Stadium. The Tigers (1-6) have lost four straight for the first time since 2013. UCO (5-2)...
👟 FHSU women second, men seventh at Trojan Invite
COLBY, Kan. - The Fort Hays State cross country teams wrapped up their regular season at the 2022 Trojan Invite on Saturday, hosted by Colby CC at Meadow Lake Golf Course. The women placed second out of nine schools, including first amongst the NCAA Division II contingent in attendance, while the men were seventh out of 11 teams.
⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
🏐 Tigers upset bid falls short at No. 19 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team captured the first two sets against No. 19 Central Oklahoma on Saturday before the Bronchos rallied to win in five sets, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-28, 9-15. The Tigers (10-12, 5-9 MIAA) recorded season highs with 99 digs, 63 kills and 59 assists, but Central Oklahoma (20-3, 10-3 MIAA) did just enough late to complete the comeback.
🏐 Tigers complete season sweep of Newman
WICHITA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team used a well-balanced attack to defeat the Newman in four close sets on Friday, completing the season sweep of the Jets. All four frames were decided by three or fewer points, with the Tigers (10-11, 5-8 MIAA) coming out on top 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24. The Tigers led by as many as six midway through the first set, 15-9, before Newman (7-15, 2-10 MIAA) rallied to tie things up at 15. FHSU bounced back to go back up by three, but the Jets managed to storm in front with a four-point rally. The Tigers took a timeout down 21-20 before aRiley Tinder kill tied things up at 21. Newman followed with three-straight kills to reach set point, but the Tigers responded with a pair of Tinder kills and a block from Morgan Christiansen and Claire Olson to tie things up at 24. Tinder finished things off with her sixth kill of the set two points later.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0