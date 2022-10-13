ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say

SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies...
SPLENDORA, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 suspects in custody after pursuit on Beltway 8 ends in crash, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit that began in southeast Houston and ended in Pearland early Saturday, police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, it all started on the Gulf Freeway frontage road near Beltway 8 where TAC officers from the Clear Lake division were checking the area for suspicious activity.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Who killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edd Williams?

Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone will step forward to help solve the 1974 murder of Deputy Edd Williams. Back on Jan. 12, 1974, Williams was working on an off-duty security job at the Victoria Manor apartment complex on Victoria Dr. near the North Freeway.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Prosecutors show video of Robert Solis killing Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON, Texas – “I stand before you an innocent man,” said Robert Solis in Harris County criminal court on Friday. More than three years after he was first arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of shooting Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal to death during a routine traffic stop, Robert Solis is now on trial and representing himself in court.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

League City Diamond Anniversary!

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the entire team is going on the road to League City. We’re helping the city celebrate its Diamond Anniversary. Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, we’re uncovering the secret must-see destinations for your family. We’re learning how to sail, we’re checking out a resort and we’re going shopping!
LEAGUE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy