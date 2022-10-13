Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Click2Houston.com
2 children safe after carjacking turned attempted kidnapping in SW Houston; suspect is mother’s ex-boyfriend: HPD
HOUSTON – Two children are safe after a carjacking that led to a kidnapping in southwest Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of an assault in progress in the 8100 block of Edgemoor Drive around 9:20 p.m. According to investigators, it...
Click2Houston.com
Driver on the run after 59-year-old man struck, killed while crossing street in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a driver struck and killed a 59-year-old man while crossing the street in northeast Houston Saturday evening, according to Houston police. It happened in the 5700 block of Lockwood Drive near Kelley Street at around 7:20 p.m. Police said the man was...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $15M for mother who reportedly admitted to stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park in Tomball, court docs say
TOMBALL, Texas – A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was reportedly stabbed by her mother while at a northwest Harris County Park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, who has been identified by authorities as Melissa Towne,...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say
SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies...
Click2Houston.com
3 shot after minor crash leads to shooting at SE Houston intersection, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were shot after a minor crash at an intersection led to an argument, then a shooting in southeast Houston early Sunday, Houston police said. It happened in the 2200 block of Rainbow Drive at around 2 a.m. HPD Lt. R. Willkens said a truck and...
Click2Houston.com
$47,000 worth of guns, ammunition stolen by 2 burglary suspects at NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – Several guns and ammunition are now in the hands of criminals following a burglary at a northeast Houston business on Sept. 25, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglary was reported at 9:23 a.m. at the business located in the 5400 block of Kelley Street. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Robert Solis trial: Man accused of killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal found guilty of capital murder
HOUSTON, Texas – The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused in the fatal shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy. Robert Solis has been found guilty. Monday’s conviction comes more than three years after Solis was first arrested and charged with capital...
Click2Houston.com
Woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment in southeast Houston late Friday night, police said. Commander K. Campbell with Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10900 block of Tanner Park Court near Kingspoint Road at around 11 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during argument outside convenience store in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot after an argument with another man outside a convenience store in northeast Houston, police say. It happened in the 9800 block of Mesa Drive near Sterlingshire at around 10:45 p.m. Lt. Crowson with Houston Police Department said a fight took place between the...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects in custody after pursuit on Beltway 8 ends in crash, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit that began in southeast Houston and ended in Pearland early Saturday, police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, it all started on the Gulf Freeway frontage road near Beltway 8 where TAC officers from the Clear Lake division were checking the area for suspicious activity.
Click2Houston.com
5 killed, several injured after major rollover crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Police said five people were killed and several others were hurt after a major rollover crash involving two vehicles in Pearland on Saturday evening. According to the Pearland Police Department, the crash took place in the 14700 block of Highway 288 at around 7:28 p.m. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist hit, killed by driver in pickup truck near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A search is underway for the driver of a pickup truck that hit a motorcyclist near downtown Houston early Saturday, according to Houston Police. According to HPD Lt. J. Buttitta, the crash occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway near Taft Street.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edd Williams?
Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone will step forward to help solve the 1974 murder of Deputy Edd Williams. Back on Jan. 12, 1974, Williams was working on an off-duty security job at the Victoria Manor apartment complex on Victoria Dr. near the North Freeway.
Click2Houston.com
Prosecutors show video of Robert Solis killing Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
HOUSTON, Texas – “I stand before you an innocent man,” said Robert Solis in Harris County criminal court on Friday. More than three years after he was first arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of shooting Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal to death during a routine traffic stop, Robert Solis is now on trial and representing himself in court.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 610 South Loop westbound at Crestmont shut down due to 5 vehicle crash
HOUSTON – All westbound mainlanes at 610 South Loop are closed after a 5-vehicle crash near Crestmont Street, according to Houston TranStar. Police and emergency vehicles have blocked the highway and diverted traffic onto the frontage road. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are urged to take another route.
Click2Houston.com
Trench rescue: 2 rescued after being trapped at Montrose-area construction site, HFD says
HOUSTON – One person has been transported to the hospital after being trapped in a trench with another man at a construction site in the Montrose area Monday afternoon. Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a trench rescue at 1099 Bomar Street around 2:57 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Trust Index: KPRC 2 News puts ad targeting Democratic Harris County Judge through trust index
HOUSTON – It’s an ad airing frequently on Houston airwaves this election season, targeting Harris County’s Democratic judges and one that caught Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s attention, as well. Last Wednesday, the mayor tweeted: “This political ad running against Democratic judges stating Houston has more murders...
Click2Houston.com
League City Diamond Anniversary!
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the entire team is going on the road to League City. We’re helping the city celebrate its Diamond Anniversary. Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, we’re uncovering the secret must-see destinations for your family. We’re learning how to sail, we’re checking out a resort and we’re going shopping!
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
