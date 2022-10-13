Groceries are expensive. That's something we can all agree on unless you're so rich, you don't know what you're paying in groceries. News broke today that Kroger and Albertsons are merging over an amount of money that none of us could imagine having a small portion of. Cool. Those are both fine stores. I shop at both local brands in Cheyenne(King Soopers Is Kroger) and I'm not going to lie, Kroger is great. They were the main grocer when I was in college.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO