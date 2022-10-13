ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

What 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about the upcoming trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is on November 1. It's the last chance for teams to try to improve their rosters by dealing players with one another, getting ready for the final stretch of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers will have just played the Los Angeles Rams and be entering their bye week when the deadline arrives, so they'll have a good idea of any glaring roster needs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Should the 49ers rest Nick Bosa against the Falcons?

Yesterday, fellow 49ers Webzone writer Wayne Breezie composed an article, expressing his belief that the 49ers should rest star edge rusher Nick Bosa against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. With the game on hand in under 24 hours, let's examine the situation and dig deeper into whether the 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Shanahan praises Garoppolo’s performance vs. Falcons; Don’t blame The Greenbrier; What play was the turning point?

While most of what came out of the 49ers locker room after their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday centered around wondering what went wrong and where things could have gone better and what the latest injury news was for an already banged-up team, there were also some other bits and pieces of news worth discussing before closing the book on Week 6 of the 2022 season.
ATLANTA, GA
49erswebzone

49ers-Falcons: Nick Bosa among 6 inactives for Niners

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) On Friday, the 49ers ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward, and tackle Trent Williams. On Saturday, San Francisco placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) on the injured reserve list. The team activated linebacker Curtis Robinson (ankle) from the injured reserve list. In addition, the 49ers elevated cornerback Dontae Johnson and wide receiver Willie Snead IV from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Charvarius Ward expects 49ers to bounce back after tough loss

The Atlanta Falcons upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning 28-14. It certainly surprised fans, especially when the Niners looked to be rolling, coming off two consecutive wins. The injury-plagued 49ers defense couldn't stop anything the Falcons threw at them. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had just one incompletion against them,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Keys to Victory: How the 49ers beat the Falcons

The 3-2 San Francisco 49ers look to improve their record on Sunday against the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are scrappy and will do whatever it takes to secure a victory. The 49ers must do these five things if they want to "Rise-Up" and walk away with a win. SPY.
ATLANTA, GA
49erswebzone

12 observations from the 49ers ugly loss in Atlanta

The San Francisco 49ers threw the ball 47 times on Sunday. They ran the ball only 16 times. Do I need to tell you the outcome?. In case you haven't heard, the 49ers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in an ugly game that highlighted the Falcons' strengths and exposed the 49ers' weaknesses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
49erswebzone

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts expected to play vs. 49ers

It sounds like the Atlanta Falcons could have one offensive weapon back when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This week, tight end Kyle Pitts said he believed he'd be good to go for the Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, the Falcons listed him as "questionable" on Friday's game status report.
ATLANTA, GA
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell on track to return after the bye week

With Elijah Mitchell sidelined with an MCL sprain since Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers have tasked Jeff Wilson Jr. with leading their rushing attack. The fifth-year running back has 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. He ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing yards, and his 5.1 yards per carry ranks ninth in the league among running backs with at least 50 attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy