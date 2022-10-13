Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
What 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about the upcoming trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on November 1. It's the last chance for teams to try to improve their rosters by dealing players with one another, getting ready for the final stretch of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers will have just played the Los Angeles Rams and be entering their bye week when the deadline arrives, so they'll have a good idea of any glaring roster needs.
49ers reportedly interested in trading for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
After firing head coach Matt Rhule following an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly been receiving trade calls from several NFL teams, according to CBS insider Jonathan Jones. "Teams have been calling the Panthers about some of their veteran players. Carolina is a...
Recap: Shorthanded 49ers defense run over by Falcons in 28-14 loss
The San Francisco 49ers entered into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a defense some believed was good enough to carry the team to the Super Bowl. That may still prove to be the case, but it wasn't on Sunday in a 28-14 loss to the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Should the 49ers rest Nick Bosa against the Falcons?
Yesterday, fellow 49ers Webzone writer Wayne Breezie composed an article, expressing his belief that the 49ers should rest star edge rusher Nick Bosa against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. With the game on hand in under 24 hours, let's examine the situation and dig deeper into whether the 49ers...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan praises Garoppolo’s performance vs. Falcons; Don’t blame The Greenbrier; What play was the turning point?
While most of what came out of the 49ers locker room after their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday centered around wondering what went wrong and where things could have gone better and what the latest injury news was for an already banged-up team, there were also some other bits and pieces of news worth discussing before closing the book on Week 6 of the 2022 season.
49ers injury updates: Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey day-to-day; Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol
Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The San Francisco 49ers head coach provided several injury updates. Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Charvarius Ward exited the game with injuries before halftime and did...
49ers-Falcons: Nick Bosa among 6 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) On Friday, the 49ers ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward, and tackle Trent Williams. On Saturday, San Francisco placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) on the injured reserve list. The team activated linebacker Curtis Robinson (ankle) from the injured reserve list. In addition, the 49ers elevated cornerback Dontae Johnson and wide receiver Willie Snead IV from the practice squad.
49ers-Falcons: Nick Bosa won’t play in Week 6 matchup, per report
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa won't play in today's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. On Friday's game status report, the team listed Bosa as "questionable" with a groin injury that he suffered during last weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers.
49ers not blaming defensive injuries for loss to Falcons
It's tempting to point at the fact the 49ers were without over half of their starters on defense as the main reason they fell 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but the team wasn't interested in going that route following the game. The 49ers were without defensive linemen Nick...
Charvarius Ward expects 49ers to bounce back after tough loss
The Atlanta Falcons upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning 28-14. It certainly surprised fans, especially when the Niners looked to be rolling, coming off two consecutive wins. The injury-plagued 49ers defense couldn't stop anything the Falcons threw at them. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had just one incompletion against them,...
Keys to Victory: How the 49ers beat the Falcons
The 3-2 San Francisco 49ers look to improve their record on Sunday against the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are scrappy and will do whatever it takes to secure a victory. The 49ers must do these five things if they want to "Rise-Up" and walk away with a win. SPY.
12 observations from the 49ers ugly loss in Atlanta
The San Francisco 49ers threw the ball 47 times on Sunday. They ran the ball only 16 times. Do I need to tell you the outcome?. In case you haven't heard, the 49ers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in an ugly game that highlighted the Falcons' strengths and exposed the 49ers' weaknesses.
Kyle Shanahan doesn’t believe 49ers lacked intensity vs. Falcons
Tight end George Kittle felt the San Francisco 49ers didn't play up to their standard on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Kittle didn't want to blame injuries. Instead, he believes the team lacked their typical intensity in the 28-14 defeat. "You could use (injuries) as an excuse, but we're the...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts expected to play vs. 49ers
It sounds like the Atlanta Falcons could have one offensive weapon back when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This week, tight end Kyle Pitts said he believed he'd be good to go for the Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, the Falcons listed him as "questionable" on Friday's game status report.
Kyle Shanahan uncertain regarding Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey injuries; 49ers may get two starters back vs. Chiefs
As if things weren't bad enough for the injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers, the team lost two more starters in its 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Charvarius Ward exited the game with a groin injury and did not return. In addition, a calf injury forced right tackle Mike McGlinchey out.
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell on track to return after the bye week
With Elijah Mitchell sidelined with an MCL sprain since Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers have tasked Jeff Wilson Jr. with leading their rushing attack. The fifth-year running back has 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. He ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing yards, and his 5.1 yards per carry ranks ninth in the league among running backs with at least 50 attempts.
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Falcons? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers dropped their record to 3-3 after a 28-14 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
