NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News
It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News
Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
Alex Rodriguez torches Yankees for “ridiculous” Aaron Judge strategy
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has traditionally defended old-school baseball: bunts, sacrifice flies, moving runners, hit and run, starting pitchers covering most of the game, and other situations that are slowly changing in MLB. This approach or philosophy is extensive to lineup construction. With Yankees’ star Aaron Judge...
Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas
Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Look: Football World Reacts To Dolphins Cheerleader's Viral Photo
The Miami Dolphins received some great news on Saturday morning as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed concussion protocol. He won't make the start this weekend, but will return for next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua isn't the only member of the Dolphins making headlines this weekend, though. Jared,...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
GOLF・
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner News
Details have reportedly emerged, giving us a taste at what Brittney Griner's life is like in Russian prison. According to a report, Brittney Griner spends roughly 23 hours of her day inside a cell with her roommates, getting just one hour outside each day. "Brittney Griner spends 23 hours a...
NBA・
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo
Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week. The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger. Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was...
Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Controversial Interview
Bubba Wallace's post-race interview with NBC Sports is going viral on social media. The No. 45 car driver, racing for 23XI Racing, had a couple of heated moments on Sunday. Wallace first appeared to spin out Kyle Larson on purpose. He then confronted Larson on the pitch following the race.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
NASCAR Fans Calling For Serious Bubba Wallace Punishment
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is probably in a lot of trouble for his actions after crashing during today's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The fans certainly hope he is at least. Wallace and Larson made contact during Stage Two and Wallace hit a wall. But on the bounceback he and Larson collided, causing their cars to spin out of control and into a wall for double wreck.
NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
MLB World Calling For Prominent Manager To Be Fired
The Los Angeles Dodgers got booted from the MLB playoffs early by the San Diego Padres. Following a 111-win campaign, the most wins in a regular season since the Seattle Mariners went 116-46 in 2001, the Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games. Their bullpen imploded to allow five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's elimination loss.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
