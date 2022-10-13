The Patriots’ defense has been nearly unstoppable all season long and that continued once again in Cleveland on Sunday. Playing against a very similarly built and performing team in the Browns, the outcome of the game could’ve easily gone either way. To pile up wins before the bye week, the defense brought the pressure early and all game long. Browns’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett was uncomfortable in his attempts to make any play which led to two interceptions and four sacks on the day.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO