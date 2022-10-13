Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
The Patriots’ defense continues its domination in Cleveland
The Patriots’ defense has been nearly unstoppable all season long and that continued once again in Cleveland on Sunday. Playing against a very similarly built and performing team in the Browns, the outcome of the game could’ve easily gone either way. To pile up wins before the bye week, the defense brought the pressure early and all game long. Browns’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett was uncomfortable in his attempts to make any play which led to two interceptions and four sacks on the day.
Rumor: Patriots connected to cornerback wanting a trade
As the trade deadline is now only mere weeks away, teams around the NFL will be taking a look at their roster and players’ performances while also looking around the league at who they could possibly trade for. The Patriots are sure to make a move before November 1st, but the name floating around as the best fit for them may be a bit surprising.
NFL・
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Ole Miss RB Zach Evans Talks Rushing Success Versus Auburn
Ole Miss Rebels running back Zach Evans and Co. had their best game of the season versus the Auburn Tigers.
