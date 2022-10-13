Read full article on original website
Antonio Gibson ‘Perfect’ Trade to Seahawks Proposed by Media
The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season, with the club confidently turning to rookie Ken Walker III. "It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that,'' said coach Pete Carroll, reflecting on Walker's elevation following Penny's season-ending injury.
Report: D.C. AG’s Probe to Further Punish Snyder, Commanders
The Commanders and their longtime owner are currently facing multiple investigations regarding allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.
Jack Easterby Says ‘Goodbye’ To Houston Texans In ‘Appreciation’ Statement
There is almost surely a story to tell about the Houston Texans' involvement with - and Monday parting of ways with -controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. But for now, the goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Easterby himself, who has issued a statement.
Tua Ready to Resume Role as Starter And Leader
Two days after Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from the concussion protocol, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made it official Monday that Tua will begin the week of practice as the starter for the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa has missed the past two games after...
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
Tom Brady Posts Message About Buccaneers’ Struggles In 2022 Season
It’s no secret that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven’t gotten off to the start they hoped for this season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ wants to reassure the team’s faithful fanbase that he believes the team can play better. Fresh off of a dreadful loss...
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos
Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”. Linsley missed...
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Francesa Blasts Bob Costas For Calls In Yankees-Guardians Series
Throughout the American League divisional series between the Yankees and the Guardians, debates have raged about the broadcast style of longtime play-by-play man Bob Costas. Perhaps no one has stronger feelings on the matter than New York-based radio personality Mike Francesa. After both Games 3 and 4 of the ALDS...
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Diagnosed With Sprained Neck
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who was carted off the field during Sunday’s 20–18 loss to the Steelers, has a sprained neck after further evaluations, coach Todd Bowles told the media on Monday. Tampa Bay fans can breathe a sigh of relief with Monday’s diagnosis since fans saw...
Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely hand the starting job in Week 7 to Mitch Trubisky, even if Kenny Pickett is cleared of concussion protocol. Why? Because players typically need 4-6 days to pass through all the stages, and with two starts and eight quarters under his belt, the Steelers are likely going to lean toward the side of caution both with health and experience.
Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
Report: Seahawks Restructure G Gabe Jackson’s Contract, Create Cap Relief
With the trade deadline quickly approaching and the team needing a bit of financial cushion for the rest of the season, the Seahawks reportedly have restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Seattle created $1.76 million in additional space by converting $3.5 million of...
