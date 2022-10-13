Read full article on original website
How much money each player earned at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
A $4 million playoff broke out in LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in Saudi Arabia, and three holes later it was Brooks Koepka who emerged victorious. The four-time major champion outdueled Peter Uihlein to win for the first time on the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, claiming the top prize of $4 million while Uihlein walked away with $2.125 million. Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na, who both withdrew from the event, pocketed $121,000.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Zozo Championship
A year ago at the Zozo Championship, Hideki Matsuyama held a one-shot lead entering the final round at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo. Naturally, there was a certain kind of pressure felt by the Japanese icon, playing his 200th PGA Tour event, to close out the tournament in front of his loyal local fans. And he followed through, shooting a Sunday 65 to win the title by five shots.
CBS Sports
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour despite numbers painting a different picture
Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer cared about. In a vacuum this was strange. Koepka is a four-time major champion, and the rest of the leaderboard was full of the same. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were joined by Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann. Even the least objective golf fan has to admit that this was a pretty terrific leaderboard. Yet there seemed to be very little buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
Golf Digest
Lexi Thompson halts her 3-year victory drought by winning LET event in New York
It was a Ladies European Tour event held in New York, with amateurs teaming with the pros, but the circumstances were of no concern to Lexi Thompson. Not when she’d finally lifted a trophy again. Thompson shot three-under-par 69 on Saturday at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in...
GolfWRX
‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack
Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
After locking up the 54-hole lead, Rickie Fowler stayed late to sign autographs at Zozo Championship
Rickie Fowler hasn’t been in contention much lately. In fact, the last time he had a chance to win on the PGA Tour with 18 holes left to play was almost a year ago exactly at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He played with Rory McIlroy in the final group but eventually finished T-3.
Golf Channel
After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update
Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
Golf.com
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Golf.com
Lexi Thompson wins first title in three years, at Aramco New York event
It set up as a duel between two of the top stars in the American women’s game for the third and final round of the Aramco Team Series New York round, but Lexi Thompson never gave Nelly Korda a chance. A closing bogey couldn’t derail Thompson, who began the...
Golf.com
Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast
Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
Golf.com
‘I don’t like it, to be honest:’ Pro rips Zozo Championship course
Emiliano Grillo, who shot a six-under 64 during Sunday’s Zozo Championship final round, finished fourth and cashed just over a half-million dollars, also gave a solid example of irony. Minutes after his tournament, Grillo had this exchange with a reporter at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club:. “Is this a...
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Phil Mickelson sounds off, but was he right?
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down Phil Mickelson’s surprising press conference, Rickie Fowler’s return to form and golf video games.
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup odds: Rory McIlroy returns to PGA Tour as betting favorite
This week’s 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina features a star-studded field of proven PGA Tour winners, and according to the CJ Cup betting odds via BetMGM, Rory McIlroy leads the way as the betting favorite. Here’s what you need to know. 2022 CJ Cup odds: This week’s...
golfmagic.com
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage
Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Bradley claims emotional win | Lexi back to winning ways | Sergio on Ryder Cup
Good Monday morning, golf fans, as Keegan Bradley ended his long wait to get back into the winner’s circle by capturing the Zozo Championship in Japan. AP report…”Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.”
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Keegan captures first W in 4 years | Otaegui earns his 4th
This writer doesn’t mind admitting that he feels conflicted over the state of professional golf in today’s world. It’s challenging to separate personal feelings from professional writing, especially when the topic moves from mildly controversial to polarizing. Such is the case with the LIV Golf enterprise. For the first time this year, a member of the collective won an event on one of the world’s major tours. Much debate took place over the weekend, about how the DP World Tour should have handled promotion of that golfer’s performance. Nothing is ever certain, and little is anticipated with accuracy. This week’s Tour Rundown focuses its lens on three events across the globe and strives for balanced, honorable writing.
2022 Zozo Championship final round tee times, how to watch event in Japan
The PGA Tour’s best are in East Asia and it’s time for the final 18. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, plays host once again to the 2022 Zozo Championship, where a limited field of 78 players is competing for one of the bigger purses on Tour.
LPGA Player of the Year race tightens with only four events left in 2022, and a rookie might steal the show
With four events left in the season, the Rolex LPGA Player of the Year race could once again turn into a doozie. As it stands, the Rolex Annika Major Award winner Minjee Lee holds a 19-point lead over Brooke Henderson. Unlike the PGA Tour, the LPGA’s POY is based on a points system, with no player votes. A victory is worth 30 points and a second place is worth 12. A 10th-place finish is worth one point.
