ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All

Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
The Hill

Here’s why the price of groceries keeps rising

Americans continue to pay more at the grocery store as surging food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. Grocery prices rose 13 percent over the last year and 0.7 percent in September alone, outpacing the annual 8.2 percent inflation rate for all consumer products, according to the most recent Labor Department data.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
12 News

Egg prices spike to more than $4 a dozen. Here's why

ARIZONA, USA — Prices for so many items are up this year, from gas prices to rent. Even grocery store prices are affected, and eggs are no exception. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs is about $3.00 more expensive at the grocery store than last October.
DRINKS
BGR.com

Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
GMA

Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect

The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy