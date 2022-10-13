Read full article on original website
CNET
Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All
Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Here’s why the price of groceries keeps rising
Americans continue to pay more at the grocery store as surging food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. Grocery prices rose 13 percent over the last year and 0.7 percent in September alone, outpacing the annual 8.2 percent inflation rate for all consumer products, according to the most recent Labor Department data.
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump’s climate-skeptical head of the World Bank
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump's climate-skeptical head of the World Bank. The Biden administration has considered ousting World Bank President David Malpass over concerns of his “weak” stance on climate change, Axios reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. One of his potential...
There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why
The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Egg prices spike to more than $4 a dozen. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Prices for so many items are up this year, from gas prices to rent. Even grocery store prices are affected, and eggs are no exception. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs is about $3.00 more expensive at the grocery store than last October.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns
Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect
The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
