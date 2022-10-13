Read full article on original website
Carol G
3d ago
You weren’t happy with the way God made you and now you’re going to preach about God? Beware the false prophets said the Lord
6
mike hawk
3d ago
2 genders period, don't think so , then get a rooster for eggs and a bull for milk and let us know how it works out for you
5
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
Somerset Police Fall Safety Tips Post Called ‘Sexist’ and ‘Victim Blaming’
Somerset Police caused a stir Sunday morning with a Facebook post meant to warn women about the dangers of it getting darker earlier, but instead had commenters calling the post “sexist” and “victim blaming.”. The post, which went up at 8:33 a.m. on October 16, had the...
ABC6.com
BLM RI to discuss alleged excessive force by Woonsocket police
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC will discuss on Monday reports of excessive force by Woonsocket police. Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC, said a group of families claim that on Oct. 10, a man physically assaulted multiple minors at AutumnFest, and that police escorted the man out but never arrested or charged him.
Dartmouth Detective Credited for 9 Kilogram Fentanyl Bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State police are crediting a detective from the Dartmouth police department with starting an investigation that led to authorities seizing nine kilos of fentanyl from a man in Providence last week. Yansilis "Brian" Grullon, a 43-year-old Dominican national living in Providence, was arrested on fentanyl, cocaine,...
A Closer Look at the Aquinnah Wampanoag of Massachusetts
Chances are slight that you've visited Aquinnah, Massachusetts, though it played such an important role in Massachusetts – and American – history. The town of Aquinnah is on the westernmost tip of Martha's Vineyard Island. Its beautiful Gay Head Cliffs were designated a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service (NPS) in 1965.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “No child at New Bedford Public Schools should be afraid to be in school!!”
It is a recurring theme we hear often at New Bedford Guide through emails and messages to our Facebook, as well as comments on our page: school officials are feckless when it comes to bullying. They placate the bullied child and his or her parents by saying they will address it, but rarely ever do since officials don’t want to offend anyone.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s new airport terminal gets “green light”
“New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and Massachusetts State Representative Bill Straus have received a commitment for design and project funding for a new terminal and control tower for New Bedford Regional Airport from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. In June of this year, Mitchell and Straus hosted a visit to...
ABC6.com
Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
WCVB
Taunton girl returns home from school with rope burns, mother says she wasn't notified of injury
TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is searching for answers after her 7-year-old daughter suffered rope burns while at school and she was not notified about the incident. Lauren Williams said her daughter, a second grader at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School, told her that two students wrapped a jump...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
Mass. Police Officer Returned To His Post After Marching At Nazi Rally
Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly was recently put on leave five years after he planned and attended the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to reports.
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Police Department members get selfie with CHiP’s “Ponce”
“CHiP 7 Mary 4 “Ponch” (Erik Estrada) with MPD 30 Chief Perkins and LPD 146 Chief Perkins, Sunday morning at the IACP Chief’s Conference. Keep both wheels on the pavement!”-Middleborough Police Department.
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
nbcboston.com
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
whdh.com
Brigham and Women’s nurses at a colleague’s wedding save guest who collapsed
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency. Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend...
