Carol G
3d ago

You weren’t happy with the way God made you and now you’re going to preach about God? Beware the false prophets said the Lord

mike hawk
3d ago

2 genders period, don't think so , then get a rooster for eggs and a bull for milk and let us know how it works out for you

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
BLM RI to discuss alleged excessive force by Woonsocket police

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC will discuss on Monday reports of excessive force by Woonsocket police. Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC, said a group of families claim that on Oct. 10, a man physically assaulted multiple minors at AutumnFest, and that police escorted the man out but never arrested or charged him.
Dartmouth Detective Credited for 9 Kilogram Fentanyl Bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State police are crediting a detective from the Dartmouth police department with starting an investigation that led to authorities seizing nine kilos of fentanyl from a man in Providence last week. Yansilis "Brian" Grullon, a 43-year-old Dominican national living in Providence, was arrested on fentanyl, cocaine,...
A Closer Look at the Aquinnah Wampanoag of Massachusetts

Chances are slight that you've visited Aquinnah, Massachusetts, though it played such an important role in Massachusetts – and American – history. The town of Aquinnah is on the westernmost tip of Martha's Vineyard Island. Its beautiful Gay Head Cliffs were designated a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service (NPS) in 1965.
New Bedford’s new airport terminal gets “green light”

“New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and Massachusetts State Representative Bill Straus have received a commitment for design and project funding for a new terminal and control tower for New Bedford Regional Airport from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. In June of this year, Mitchell and Straus hosted a visit to...
Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More

The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
