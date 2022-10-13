ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One shot, one detained in South Memphis

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uis9k_0iXzFwLw00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person is detained on the scene.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man injured after shooting in Frayser, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt following a Frayser shooting. At approximately 2 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Helmwood Street, in Frayser. Officers were told that one of the parties involved left the scene before officers arrived. A man was driven by a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dixie Queen worker accused of firing gun in argument over refund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund. Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Millington church burglary suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of breaking into and stealing from at least six different churches in the Millington area has been arrested. Michael Armstrong, 22, is facing multiple charges for burglary dating back from August until just last week. He was taken into custody Sunday and was taken to 201 Poplar. Not only […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Raleigh Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene in Raleigh on Lehi Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of foul play,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother’s intuition leads her to discover son’s body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evelyn Stone-Bailey said her son, Taurean Stone, and another man were murdered in May 2021, and now more than one year later, she is still waiting for the person who pulled the trigger to be brought the justice. Stone-Bailey does whatever it takes to avoid thinking about and remembering how her son […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dead man’s Corvette stolen from Berclair house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dead man’s vintage Corvette was stolen and towed away using a stolen truck. Christopher Atkins, 34, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary. Police say back on October 5, a resident on Owen Road in Berclair saw someone at his deceased […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One dead after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton,. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mimosa Avenue for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m. Friday. One person was found and pronounced at the scene, police said. There is no suspect information and the investigation is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy