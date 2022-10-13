One shot, one detained in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person is detained on the scene.

