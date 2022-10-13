ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Catfishing to conviction: Canal Winchester man gets prison time for role in romance scam

By Sarah Donaldson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hux55_0iXzEwFJ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims.

Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found Nyamekye guilty of 35 counts of money laundering in June.

Bread trailing activity charge on your card? Here’s the Columbus connection

Nyamekye acted as the middleman in an online romance scammer ring from at least June 2016 to February 2018, where perpetrators created digital dating profiles to draw in victims by alluring them with romantic gestures — and then requesting money for investment or other needs. Although Nyamekye didn’t defraud victims himself through these profiles, he did launder the money other scammers gathered.

“This defendant helped fraudsters prey on vulnerable peoples’ desires for love and connection,” Parker said in the Thursday press release. “Nyamekye conducted financial transactions to conceal that money was generated by fraud and to get the money to co-conspirators in Ghana. He deserves the sentence he received today.”

Two victims were scammed by people who pretended to be in the military. They sent more than $240,000 total to an account called Gloseth Ventures LLC, which actually belonged to Nyamekye.

Choking, sexual assault at school listed in lawsuit against Bloom-Carroll athletic director

Another woman — convinced by the scammer that she was engaged to the person she believed was represented in the dating profile — wired $50,000. At least eight victims sent money to Nyamekye’s account.

45-year-old Edward Amankwah of Westerville pleaded guilty to money laundering in a similar online romance scam case in September . Amankwah netted nearly $4.3 million in that case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 7

Debbie Daniels
4d ago

Needs more time then deported back to where he came from. Don’t ever believe in an on line romance, they are all foreigners pretending to be Americans. Then when they have a secure relationship then they start asking for money to come to your state.

Reply
3
Related
NBC4 Columbus

2019 girlfriend killing sees guilty plea from Columbus man

Above: See the previous reporting from when police arrested the suspect in 2019. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing his girlfriend more than three years ago, according to court records. Marcos Solis III, 26, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as well as displaying or brandishing a firearm, both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man who allegedly admitted to fatal Whitehall shooting indicted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Whitehall man who allegedly admitted to police he shot and killed another man earlier this month has been formally indicted by a grand jury Friday for the crime. According to online court records, Michael Almond, 29, has been formally indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges, both with a firearms […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects wanted in Hilliard Home Depot theft

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole more than $1,200 in tools from a Home Depot store. According to police, the men entered the Home Depot store on Trueman Boulevard on Oct. 10. Police said surveillance cameras caught the men […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police cruiser damaged in chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrested a person who drove off during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning around 4 a.m. Columbus PD say it tried to stop a vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Howey Road with minor damage caused […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for men accused in credit card thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men accused in separate thefts where they allegedly took credit cards out of people’s cars. August 2: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car in North Linden A 33-year-old woman told police that a male suspect unlocked the driver’s door of her Honda at 7:00 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 20, dies one week after South Linden shooting

A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today walk-in shooting victim

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, Circleville, Ohio is observing Pumpkin Week, with 400,000 people expected to visit for the festivities. https://nbc4i.co/3yKzEcI. Who gets to join the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus?. Who gets to join the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus?. Graduation rates at Ohio Universities. Graduation...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTRF- 7News

13 Ohio accused gang members arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy