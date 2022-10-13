FALL WATER MAIN FLUSHING PROGRAM SET TO BEGIN ACROSS AQUIDNECK ISLAND

As part of the Newport Water Division’s ongoing water distribution system maintenance, a water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, October 16, 2022, and ending November 3, 2022. To minimize impacts to our customers, flushing crews will begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 4:00 a.m.

Hydrant Flushing is an essential part of the ongoing maintenance of the water system. Flushing has two critical functions. First, it is how we verify the system’s ability to support essential fire protection. Second, flushing purges the system of sediment and stagnant water. The high flows drive this stagnant water or sediment out of the pipes through the flushed hydrant during flushing. These sediments would build up without flushing, resulting in increased water quality issues, such as discolored water.

The water used during flushing is doing important work, and while it may look wasteful, the flushing technique we use is efficient and necessary. NWD customizes the flushing procedures and sequencing each year to minimize the impacts and maximizes efficiencies. During the process, we operate valves and hydrants, ensuring they function correctly. We spot-check flow levels to ensure the system is performing to our expected standards. It’s an essential part of, and planned investment in, maintaining the health of our water system. Similar to how we brush our teeth every day.

Please be advised that the flushing process may result in temporary discoloration of your water, caused by small particles dislodged during flushing, as well as a possible reduction in water pressure. We recommend restricting water usage during the water main flushing period, particularly from doing laundry when water is discolored, and avoid running hot water. Should you experience discolored or cloudy water, we recommend running the cold water taps until the water clears. The discoloration of your water will only be temporary and is not harmful. NWD spot checks the water throughout the process to ensure safety. If the condition persists, or you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact NWD at (401) 845-5600. We appreciate your patience as we make every effort to deliver the highest quality water to our customers.

THE CITY OF NEWPORT, DEPARTMENT OF UTILITIES, WATER DIVISION FALL 2022 FLUSHING SCHEDULE

The proposed flushing schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

WEEK 1 – October 16, 2022 – October 20, 2022

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of October 16, 2022, starting on Sunday in Portsmouth at the Lawton Valley Treatment Plant, progressing south into Middletown and Newport.

Redwood Rd., John Kesson Ln., Pasture Farm Dr., Greene Ln., Pocahontas Dr., Roy Ave., Rogers Ln., West View Rd., Squantum Dr., Oliphant Ln., Browns Ln., Vanicek Ave., Island Dr., North Dr., East Main Rd., Meadow Ln., Woolsey Rd., Corporate Pl., Forest Ave., Chases Ln., Park Dr., Wyatt Rd., Berkeley Ave., Maple Ave., O’Neil Blvd., Beacon St., High St., Atlantic Dr., William Dr., Aquidneck Ave., Turner Rd., Honeyman Ave., Wyndham Hill Rd., Trout Dr., Hillside Ave., Girard Ave., Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Goldenrod Dr., Continental Dr., Green End Ave., Boulevard, Bliss Mine Rd., Valley Rd., and John Clarke Rd.

WEEK 2 – October 23, 2022 – October 20, 2022

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of October 23, 2022, starting on Sunday in Newport, progressing south, and in Middletown Easton’s Point, moving west towards Memorial Boulevard.

Reservoir Rd., Paradise Ave., Wolcott Ave., Allston Ave., Ellery Ave., Purgatory Rd., Tuckerman Ave., Memorial Blvd., Broadway, Farewell St., Third St., Second St., Washington St., Malbone Rd., Boughton Rd., Friendship St., Powell Ave., Warner St., Rhode Island Ave., Kay St., Eustis Ave., Gibbs Ave., Americas Cup Ave., Touro St., Connell Hwy., Catherine St., Church St., Old Beach Rd., Thames St., Spring St., Ayrault St., Van Zandt Ave., and Bliss Road.

WEEK 3 – October 30, 2022 – November 3, 2022

The following list of streets will be flushed during the week of October 30, 2022, starting on Sunday night, continuing in Newport. *Additional flushing shall be performed during this week to complete areas if needed.

Memorial Blvd., Bellevue Ave., Thames St., Spring St., Parker St., Annandale Rd., Berkeley Ave., Narragansett Ave., and Webster St., Leroy Ave., Shepard Ave., Ruggles Ave., Ochre Point Ave., Coggeshall Ave., Ledge Rd., Bateman Ave., Wellington Ave., Houston Ave., Wickham Rd., Brenton Rd., Harrison Ave., Carroll Ave., Beacon Hill Rd., Hammersmith Rd., Ridge Rd., Castle Hill Ave., and Ocean Ave.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!