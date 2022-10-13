Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
City announces community input sessions for cannabis zoning laws
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester City Councilmember Mike Patterson announced community input sessions to discuss the City of Rochester's proposed Cannabis Zoning. “We all know the past enforcement of Cannabis laws negatively affected many of our most challenged neighborhoods; in light of that, I want to be certain our new zoning regulations related to the legal sale of marijuana are in keeping with the needs of the community,” said City Councilmember Mike Patterson. “We need to be sure our efforts to regulate this new industry help our people going forward and not hurt them.”
Leaders discuss plans for Inner Loop North transformation
Rochester, N.Y. — It's one of the most ambitious redevelopment ventures planned downtown in years. The Inner Loop North project is designed to fully reconnect the city's underserved northern neighborhoods with downtown. One goal is to create green spaces with direct links to High Falls. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and...
RPD celebrates new wave of future officers
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
'Unidos for a Cause' event in Rochester raises funds to help those in Puerto Rico
Rochester, N.Y. — Puerto Ricans United in the Distance hosted 'Unidos for a Cause' fundraising event on Sunday. The event raised funds for people currently in Puerto Rico, and families arriving in Rochester to escape the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Those attending the event were able to enjoy live...
Bright Spot: Supporting the Boys and Girls Club
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the taco bell foundation and their support of boys and girls clubs across the country including Rochester. Monday they presented a check for more than twenty-one thousand dollars to support local programs for young people. "This is something that we greatly...
'It was pretty scary': Business owners, neighbors react to four-alarm warehouse fire
Rochester, N.Y. — A warehouse on Leighton Avenue is now reduced to smoldering rubble, after a fierce battle drew firefighters from across the city Sunday night. Ellen Brenner-Boutillier, owner of Fleet Feet and Yellow Jacket Racing, visited the scene Monday to survey the damage caused by the four-alarm fire.
More former students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard testimony from five former Northwood Elementary School students about their interactions with their former principal, Kirk Ashton, who's accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his 17-year tenure at the school. One minor testified that when he was in second grade, Ashton placed his...
Hearing from Ukrainian families that have taken refuge in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Since the war started, hundreds of Ukrainian families have arrived in Rochester and many volunteers in the community have stepped in to help. Anna and her two sons were nothing but laughs in Webster on Friday, but just five months ago they escaped the war in Ukraine.
Henrietta Fire District opens new firehouse
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open their new fire station and firefighter training facility on Saturday. The opening of the facility aims to reduce response time in certain parts of town. “This was a busy fire house and its going...
Celebrating ten years of green gardens
Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating a decade of green gardens and brighter careers. "Green Visions", a local workforce development program has been helping at risk young adults gain work experience and job certifications for the past 10 years. Students turn vacant lots into gardens. They tend the spaces then selling...
Firefighters: Building's construction prevented flames from spreading
Rochester, N.Y. — It took multiple crews several hours to put out the flames after a storage facility on the city's east side caught fire Sunday. The fire started just after 7 p.m. at a facility owned by ICM Properties on Leighton Avenue. Plumes of smoke could reportedly be...
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
Police investigating death on Ravine Avenue
UPDATE: Police have identified the body as Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, who had been reported missing earlier Sunday. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side. The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office were investigating Sunday night on Ravine Avenue, just...
Stalled weather pattern over WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A large slow moving area of low pressure located over Southern Ontario Canada will sit and spin for the next few days with virtually no movement in relation to Rochester. The result will be a continuation of cooler than normal weather and mostly cloudy conditions for...
Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church
Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
Rochester Police investigate gunpoint carjacking
Rochester Police are investigating an armed carjacking robbery that occurred Sunday night in the city. Around 10 p.m. police responded to Edinburgh St. for the report of a carjacking. The victim reported that they exited the vehicle and was then approached by the suspects; one of whom had a gun....
Man arrested, charged with arson in string of fires at apartment building in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says a man has been arrested in connection to a string of fires at an apartment building in downtown Rochester in April. On April 19 just after midnight, crews responded to 942 Monroe Avenue for the report of a fire in the stairwell and against the side of the building.
Lyons man arrested for allegedly grabbing, kicking, spiting on correctional staff
Wayne County, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Lyons man following an investigation into an incident from September 15 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital in the Village of Newark. Deputies arrested Michael J. Wade, 40, for Obstruction of Governmental Administration. It is...
Man accused of making terroristic threats toward Steuben County Office Building
Bath, N.Y. — A man faces charges after he allegedly made specific threats toward people working in the Steuben County Office Building. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, is accused of making threats to coerce or intimidate victims, who police said were "in fear of substantial harm." Renslow was arrested...
OCTavern Festival returns to the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton
Rochester, N.Y. — The second annual OCTavern Festival presented by Javas took place at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton Saturday. With a reservation, guests were able to drink inside the 215-year-old rural tavern, enjoy live music, cider, beer, and seasonal fare. In addition to the reserved seating on...
