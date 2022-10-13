ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

City announces community input sessions for cannabis zoning laws

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester City Councilmember Mike Patterson announced community input sessions to discuss the City of Rochester's proposed Cannabis Zoning. “We all know the past enforcement of Cannabis laws negatively affected many of our most challenged neighborhoods; in light of that, I want to be certain our new zoning regulations related to the legal sale of marijuana are in keeping with the needs of the community,” said City Councilmember Mike Patterson. “We need to be sure our efforts to regulate this new industry help our people going forward and not hurt them.”
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Leaders discuss plans for Inner Loop North transformation

Rochester, N.Y. — It's one of the most ambitious redevelopment ventures planned downtown in years. The Inner Loop North project is designed to fully reconnect the city's underserved northern neighborhoods with downtown. One goal is to create green spaces with direct links to High Falls. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD celebrates new wave of future officers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Supporting the Boys and Girls Club

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the taco bell foundation and their support of boys and girls clubs across the country including Rochester. Monday they presented a check for more than twenty-one thousand dollars to support local programs for young people. "This is something that we greatly...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

More former students testify in Ashton trial

Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard testimony from five former Northwood Elementary School students about their interactions with their former principal, Kirk Ashton, who's accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his 17-year tenure at the school. One minor testified that when he was in second grade, Ashton placed his...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Henrietta Fire District opens new firehouse

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open their new fire station and firefighter training facility on Saturday. The opening of the facility aims to reduce response time in certain parts of town. “This was a busy fire house and its going...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Celebrating ten years of green gardens

Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating a decade of green gardens and brighter careers. "Green Visions", a local workforce development program has been helping at risk young adults gain work experience and job certifications for the past 10 years. Students turn vacant lots into gardens. They tend the spaces then selling...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

13 WHAM

Police investigating death on Ravine Avenue

UPDATE: Police have identified the body as Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, who had been reported missing earlier Sunday. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side. The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office were investigating Sunday night on Ravine Avenue, just...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Stalled weather pattern over WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A large slow moving area of low pressure located over Southern Ontario Canada will sit and spin for the next few days with virtually no movement in relation to Rochester. The result will be a continuation of cooler than normal weather and mostly cloudy conditions for...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church

Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate gunpoint carjacking

Rochester Police are investigating an armed carjacking robbery that occurred Sunday night in the city. Around 10 p.m. police responded to Edinburgh St. for the report of a carjacking. The victim reported that they exited the vehicle and was then approached by the suspects; one of whom had a gun....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

OCTavern Festival returns to the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton

Rochester, N.Y. — The second annual OCTavern Festival presented by Javas took place at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton Saturday. With a reservation, guests were able to drink inside the 215-year-old rural tavern, enjoy live music, cider, beer, and seasonal fare. In addition to the reserved seating on...
BRIGHTON, NY

