Manchester, TN

Alice C. Lawson

Alice C. Lawson of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 80. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, October 17, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the funeral time.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Betty J Robinette

Betty J Robinette of Normandy passed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at the age of 86. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.
NORMANDY, TN
Red Raiders Are Region Champions

COOKEVILLE — It didn’t matter how the Raiders won Friday. They just knew they needed a win to make some history. And that’s what they did. Sophomore Tyler Martin intercepted a Cookeville pass in the end zone with a minute to play, sealing a 26-7 Coffee County Central win over Cookeville, and setting off a celebration years in the making.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Community pep rally for football team set for downtown square Nov. 3

Coffee County Central Red Raider football team is Region 3-6A champions and will be hosting in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs. Now everyone is invited and strongly encouraged to meet the team and get them ready for the postseason at a community pep rally. The Coffee County Quarterback...
MANCHESTER, TN
Motlow Women’s Soccer Clinches TCCAA Regular Season Crown

The Motlow Bucks women’s soccer team won the TCCAA conference regular season title and clinched home field throughout the upcoming playoffs with a 6-0 win over Columbia State on Thursday in Winchester. The regular season title is the fifth for the Bucks (12-2, 6-0) in six years of soccer...
WINCHESTER, TN
Manchester public library reopens after renovations

The Coffee County Manchester Library – which was closed for nearly two months while it underwent interior renovations – reopens Monday, Oct 17 at 9:00am. The library closed Friday, Aug. 26 for renovations including new carpets, new paint and a “fresh new look”. The original plan...
MANCHESTER, TN
Tennessee gas prices down this week

After last week’s dramatic jump in pump prices, gas prices across Tennessee have reversed course and fell, on average, two cents over the course of last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.37 which is nearly 14 cents more expensive than one month ago and 27 cents more than one year ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school

A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
WARREN COUNTY, TN

