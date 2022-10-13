Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Alice C. Lawson
Alice C. Lawson of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 80. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, October 17, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the funeral time.
thunder1320.com
Betty J Robinette
Betty J Robinette of Normandy passed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at the age of 86. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.
thunder1320.com
Red Raiders Are Region Champions
COOKEVILLE — It didn’t matter how the Raiders won Friday. They just knew they needed a win to make some history. And that’s what they did. Sophomore Tyler Martin intercepted a Cookeville pass in the end zone with a minute to play, sealing a 26-7 Coffee County Central win over Cookeville, and setting off a celebration years in the making.
thunder1320.com
Community pep rally for football team set for downtown square Nov. 3
Coffee County Central Red Raider football team is Region 3-6A champions and will be hosting in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs. Now everyone is invited and strongly encouraged to meet the team and get them ready for the postseason at a community pep rally. The Coffee County Quarterback...
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepts plea deal in Coffee County court
Tre Hargett made an appearance in the Coffee County courtroom this past Thursday, Oct. 13 after being charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival June, 18, 2022. According to court records, Hargett was seen leaving Bar 315 in Tullahoma in his state-assigned...
thunder1320.com
Motlow Women’s Soccer Clinches TCCAA Regular Season Crown
The Motlow Bucks women’s soccer team won the TCCAA conference regular season title and clinched home field throughout the upcoming playoffs with a 6-0 win over Columbia State on Thursday in Winchester. The regular season title is the fifth for the Bucks (12-2, 6-0) in six years of soccer...
thunder1320.com
Manchester public library reopens after renovations
The Coffee County Manchester Library – which was closed for nearly two months while it underwent interior renovations – reopens Monday, Oct 17 at 9:00am. The library closed Friday, Aug. 26 for renovations including new carpets, new paint and a “fresh new look”. The original plan...
thunder1320.com
Tennessee gas prices down this week
After last week’s dramatic jump in pump prices, gas prices across Tennessee have reversed course and fell, on average, two cents over the course of last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.37 which is nearly 14 cents more expensive than one month ago and 27 cents more than one year ago.
thunder1320.com
Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school
A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
thunder1320.com
NWS: Microburst winds of 85 mph caused last week’s storm damage in Coffee County
The National Weather Service storm survey team is reporting that most of the storm damage caused in Coffee County on Wednesday (Oct. 12) was caused by a microburst with winds around 85 miles per hour. While there was widespread damage across Coffee County that included downed trees and powerlines form...
Comments / 0