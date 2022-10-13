Read full article on original website
Governor Reeves has disputes with Jackson’s mayor over water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It seems Governor Tate Reeves will have an uphill battle when it comes to finding a fix for Jackson’s water system. The first hill will be Capitol Hill. U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, whose district makes up most of Jackson, and Carolyn Maloney of New York are leading a request for information.
Governor Reeves declares October 17-22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week
PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Tate Reeves has declared October 17-22, 2022, Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. “When it comes to a severe storm, preparation could be the difference between life and death,” said Governor Tate Reeves. I encourage you to dedicate time this week to learn how to better prepare your family in order to keep them safe.”
