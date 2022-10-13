Read full article on original website
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Yankees announce ALDS Game 4 lineup
This postseason has already seen some huge upsets. Not many people had the Phillies knocking out the Paul Goldschmidt/Nolan Arenado-led Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, and even fewer had them dispatching the defending champion Braves. The 111-win Dodgers went down on the same night, as the same Padres team that upset the 101-win Mets in the Wild Card managed to shock LA by stealing Game 2 at Dodger Stadium and winning back-to-back games at Petco Park.
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will face off in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.
Yankees still alive in ALDS, beating Guards 4-2
The Guardians are coming into Game 4 leading the ALDS 2-1. It starts at 7:07 p.m. Sunday, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen.
Should Guardians be favored over Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS?
As of early Monday afternoon, FanDuel Sportsbook had the New York Yankees listed as the betting favorites at -154 to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. However, Jon Greenberg and Nick Groke of The Athletic pointed out that different numbers...
Gerrit Cole steps up, Yankees defeat Guardians 4-2 to force Game 5 of ALDS
Cole gave up just two earned runs off six hits and struck out eight to earn the victory on the mound. The Yankees' bats gave Cole some much-needed run support early. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run by Harrison Bader in the second, and just like that, the Yankees were up 3-0 after two innings.
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates from win-or-go-home ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are set to play Game 5 of their American League Division Series on Monday night. Whichever team wins will advance to play for the pennant against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The Yankees stayed alive on Sunday night, winning Game 4 to force this decisive meeting in New York. First pitch was originally set for 7:07 p.m. ET, but has been pushed back by rain. Here's how to watch once things get started in The Bronx.
MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed
MLB postseason action comes to a close Monday in The Bronx with Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. That is, if the weather permits it. Game 5, which had originally been scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, has been delayed. The Indians did...
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Release ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game five of the American League Division Series Monday evening at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Aaron Civale and Jameson Taillon will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 2-2. Monday night's winner will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.
Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 on Monday night
The New York Yankees kept their season going Sunday night with a road win in Game 4 of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS against the Astros on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros closed out the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners in the LDS round on Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the ALCS.
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
The Yankees and Guardians clash in The Bronx on a wet Monday evening with a chance to play in the 2022 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. The winner advances and heads south to Texas, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
