counton2.com

SCDOT announces it’s debt free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Monday it is debt free after making its final payment on outstanding highway bonds. The agency said the debt also included State Infrastructure Bank loans. SCDOT intends to now reinvest money into ongoing projects throughout the state. This...
POLITICS
counton2.com

SCEMD rolls out new resource for Earthquake Preparedness Week

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – It is earthquake preparedness week here in South Carolina and the world’s largest earthquake drill, the “Shake Out,” is set for Thursday, October 20th. At 10:20 on that morning, nearly two million people across the United States will participate in the drill. In...
ENVIRONMENT
counton2.com

Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
counton2.com

SC man convicted for human trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Lancaster Jury found a man guilty of human trafficking Friday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. David Hayden, 53, a registered sex offender, picked up a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Lancaster County. “Today, justice was served,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Looser ‘observer’ restrictions at NC polls next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political party “observers” are getting looser restrictions at the polls next month. This all comes from a ruling in favor of the North Carolina GOP. The RNC and NCGOP sued the North Carolina State Board of elections for requiring at-large observers...
ELECTIONS
counton2.com

Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction, state regulators said Monday. The Minnesota Pollution...
MINNESOTA STATE

