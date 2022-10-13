Read full article on original website
SCDOT announces it’s debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Monday it is debt free after making its final payment on outstanding highway bonds. The agency said the debt also included State Infrastructure Bank loans. SCDOT intends to now reinvest money into ongoing projects throughout the state. This...
SCEMD rolls out new resource for Earthquake Preparedness Week
CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – It is earthquake preparedness week here in South Carolina and the world’s largest earthquake drill, the “Shake Out,” is set for Thursday, October 20th. At 10:20 on that morning, nearly two million people across the United States will participate in the drill. In...
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community.
How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
South Carolina’s Department of Education releases the 2021-22 public school rankings
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The SC Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state’s public schools. Statewide, 20.6% of schools received an overall rating of “Excellent,” according to a press release from the school district....
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus.
SC man convicted for human trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Lancaster Jury found a man guilty of human trafficking Friday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. David Hayden, 53, a registered sex offender, picked up a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Lancaster County. “Today, justice was served,...
Looser ‘observer’ restrictions at NC polls next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political party “observers” are getting looser restrictions at the polls next month. This all comes from a ruling in favor of the North Carolina GOP. The RNC and NCGOP sued the North Carolina State Board of elections for requiring at-large observers...
Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction, state regulators said Monday. The Minnesota Pollution...
