Show your support for our veterans by shining a green light this November

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County is asking the community to shine some light for our local veterans this November.

Today at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, county officials announced the return of Operation Green Light.

It was started as an initiative to spread awareness of local resources available to veterans returning home from military conflicts. Starting November 6th, local residents can show support for veterans by displaying green lights throughout the community.

Director of the Broome County Office of Veterans Services Brian Vojtisek says, “Many veterans who are returning home from long deployments are suffering from physical disabilities, mental health issues, and it’s my hope that when a veteran drives by a neighborhood and sees a green light, they realize that there is help out there for them.”

As of today, Broome County is distributing green light bulbs to its residents. You can pick them up in a majority of county buildings, including the public library, the Arena, and the County Office Building.

Here is a list of the participating distribution locations:

Brome County Public Library

Broome County Office Building Security Desk

Broome County West Senior Center

Eastern Broome Senior Center

Deposit Senior Center

Northern Broome Senior Center

North Shore Tower Senior Center

Vestal Senior Center

Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

