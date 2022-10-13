ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Frimpong is 'First Course' speaker Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next First Course event will be Tuesday at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. You can hear from Dr. Thomas Frimpong about surgical management of back and neck pain. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a free sandwich, chips, cookie, and drink available to the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas Honor Flight constantly fundraising for trips of a lifetime

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight continues to raise money to send war Veterans to see the memorials for the conflicts they fought in. "We send World War II, Korea and Vietnam Veterans and era Veterans to Washington, D.C., on a two night, three day trip, all expenses paid for the veteran," said John Hooker with Kansas Honor Flight. "It's the trip of a lifetime."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Teacher of the Month: Ford's passion is kids with behavior needs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Special Education teacher Ruth Ford from Wichita South High School. "When I was young, I knew I wanted to make a difference," Ford said. "I wanted to make a difference in who I helped, but I didn't know who or what that was going to look like and so, I took psychology classes and special ed classes and about 18 years ago, I landed my first Special Ed job and it has evolved into working with students who have the greatest behavior needs."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chamber membership breakfast is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The October Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Prairie Bank of Kansas is this Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Sand Hills Event Center at 4601 North Plum. The speaker for this month is Doug Wareham, President of Kansas Bankers Association. Please...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Soar Hire Job Fair is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening Tuesday at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Department of Aging still taking Medicare Part D appointments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The open enrollment period for 2023 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans is underway. The period began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. The Reno County Department of Aging is partnering with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno County Volunteer Center to offer counseling and assistance for Reno County residents over age 60 who need help enrolling or reviewing their drug coverage.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Council with light agenda Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will receive a presentation from Cause for Paws, Inc. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization is committed to ensuring the well-being of all cats and dogs in Hutchinson. The council will also pay its usual bills, approve the minutes of a previous meeting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Ulster Project information night is Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After being away for three years due to the pandemic, the Ulster Project will return to Hutchinson in July of 2023. The event for parents and teens interested in hosting is this weekend. "We have an event coming up on Sunday," said Keith Neill with the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Salthawk swim teams holding fundraiser meet Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson High School Boys and Girls swim teams are hosting a fundraiser swim meet this Saturday, October 22nd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hutchinson YMCA. 12 Events and Relays will include actual events and some just for fun events. Money raised will...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater

Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

Quarter-cent sales tax on ballot Nov. 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The quarter cent sales tax that supports street construction, property tax relief, Cosmosphere and Strataca is up for a public vote November 8. It's not a new tax. "I think this is the sixth time that it's come up for a vote," said Hutchinson Interim City...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 HutchCC: Blue Dragon men preseason pick to win KJCCC

The Hutchinson Community College Men's Basketball team has been tapped as the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 Jayhawk Conference championship this season. The league's annual Preseason Coaches' Poll was released on Friday with the Blue Dragons at the top of the list. This is the first time the Dragons have been a preseason pick to win the league since the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season. Last season, the Blue Dragons were picked fifth in the preseason coaches' poll.
HUTCHINSON, KS
