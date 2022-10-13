Read full article on original website
Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Frimpong is 'First Course' speaker Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next First Course event will be Tuesday at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. You can hear from Dr. Thomas Frimpong about surgical management of back and neck pain. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a free sandwich, chips, cookie, and drink available to the...
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
Kansas Honor Flight constantly fundraising for trips of a lifetime
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight continues to raise money to send war Veterans to see the memorials for the conflicts they fought in. "We send World War II, Korea and Vietnam Veterans and era Veterans to Washington, D.C., on a two night, three day trip, all expenses paid for the veteran," said John Hooker with Kansas Honor Flight. "It's the trip of a lifetime."
Teacher of the Month: Ford's passion is kids with behavior needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Special Education teacher Ruth Ford from Wichita South High School. "When I was young, I knew I wanted to make a difference," Ford said. "I wanted to make a difference in who I helped, but I didn't know who or what that was going to look like and so, I took psychology classes and special ed classes and about 18 years ago, I landed my first Special Ed job and it has evolved into working with students who have the greatest behavior needs."
Chamber membership breakfast is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The October Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Prairie Bank of Kansas is this Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Sand Hills Event Center at 4601 North Plum. The speaker for this month is Doug Wareham, President of Kansas Bankers Association. Please...
Soar Hire Job Fair is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening Tuesday at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
Department of Aging still taking Medicare Part D appointments
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The open enrollment period for 2023 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans is underway. The period began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. The Reno County Department of Aging is partnering with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno County Volunteer Center to offer counseling and assistance for Reno County residents over age 60 who need help enrolling or reviewing their drug coverage.
Hutchinson City Council with light agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will receive a presentation from Cause for Paws, Inc. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization is committed to ensuring the well-being of all cats and dogs in Hutchinson. The council will also pay its usual bills, approve the minutes of a previous meeting...
Ulster Project information night is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After being away for three years due to the pandemic, the Ulster Project will return to Hutchinson in July of 2023. The event for parents and teens interested in hosting is this weekend. "We have an event coming up on Sunday," said Keith Neill with the...
Forum for new Hutchinson Youth Council coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Public Forum for the new Hutchinson Youth Council is coming up Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. Prospective Youth Council members will have a chance to speak before the youth of the community get to vote on their representatives. Youth Council voting...
Kiwanis Chili and Soup Festival seeking business sponsors
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Downtown Kiwanis Club's 2022 Chili and Soup Festival is coming up November 5. The Club is looking for business sponsors for the event. It's a great day to be in beautiful Downtown Hutchinson and sample fantastic...
Hutch City Council will look at city manager applications Nov. 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will have a meeting next month to narrow down candidates for the full-time city manager's position. The meeting with the city's consultant Art Davis will happen on November 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to review the applications that have been received for the new City Manager.
Salthawk swim teams holding fundraiser meet Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson High School Boys and Girls swim teams are hosting a fundraiser swim meet this Saturday, October 22nd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hutchinson YMCA. 12 Events and Relays will include actual events and some just for fun events. Money raised will...
Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater
Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
AAA: Gas prices will remain volatile with oil market uncertainty
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced earlier this month that they will make their largest cut in output since 2020 to support the overall oil market. Though that move hasn't impacted the pump yet, it may mitigate traditional seasonal decreases. "That really hasn't provided...
Quarter-cent sales tax on ballot Nov. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The quarter cent sales tax that supports street construction, property tax relief, Cosmosphere and Strataca is up for a public vote November 8. It's not a new tax. "I think this is the sixth time that it's come up for a vote," said Hutchinson Interim City...
👟 HutchCC: Larson, Hoskinson lead dragons to narrow runner-up finish at the Ollie Isom
EL DORADO – Freshmen Serenity Larson and Taylor Hoskinson led the way for the No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women's Cross Country team on Friday at the Ollie Isom Invitational. In fact, four Blue Dragons placed third through sixth in the women's 5,000-meter race as the Blue Dragons finished...
🏀 HutchCC: Blue Dragon men preseason pick to win KJCCC
The Hutchinson Community College Men's Basketball team has been tapped as the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 Jayhawk Conference championship this season. The league's annual Preseason Coaches' Poll was released on Friday with the Blue Dragons at the top of the list. This is the first time the Dragons have been a preseason pick to win the league since the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season. Last season, the Blue Dragons were picked fifth in the preseason coaches' poll.
