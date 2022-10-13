Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
WYSAW returns to elevate winter backcountry safety
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, in partnership with the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center and Central Wyoming College, is proud to present the eighth annual Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop (WYSAW) on Oct. 21-22. The two-day symposium will be held at Center for the Arts in downtown Jackson.
buckrail.com
Nora’s will live
WILSON, Wyo. — Nora’s Fish Creek Inn is here to stay after all. According to a statement on Saturday, the restaurant has been purchased by a local and the beloved breakfast spot will reopen in mid-November. “This means that the legendary Huevos Rancheros and the short stacks piled...
buckrail.com
Off-season has arrived (and so have the specials!)
JACKSON, Wyo. — Continuing from the success of the annual Alex’s Table: Jackson Hole event, where $225,000 was raised for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Fine Dining Restaurant Group is keeping the season of giving going with their bi-annual off-season specials. The community-focused fundraising effort begins today and will...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Oct 18-24, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — October has been unseasonably mild so far and we will see a continuation of dry and sunny weather over the next several days. However, big changes are coming this weekend as an abrupt pattern transition occurs with much colder temperatures along with our first significant snowfall of the season.
buckrail.com
Jackson man hospitalized after assault while hunting, suspects unknown
ALPINE, Wyo. — A local man sustained several injuries Saturday night after being assaulted by two men while hunting in the Greys River Area outside of Alpine. The victim’s family and authorities are now seeking to identify the assailants. Authorities from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say that...
