dayton.com
Sandwich shop to open next month in Kettering
Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location next month at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. Franchise owner Ted Tolliver confirmed the restaurant is expected to open November 2 with a fundraiser for Kettering High School’s Band Boosters. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 donation to the boosters in exchange for a sub.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
dayton.com
New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield
The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
dayton.com
Fast-casual Indian restaurant to open this week in Dayton
The Twist Indian Grill, a fast-casual Indian restaurant offering customers a chance to create their own bowls and burritos, is holding a grand opening Thursday, Oct. 20 at 2627 S. Smithville Road in Dayton. “You see a lot of Indian restaurants in Dayton,” Maulin Patel, owner of The Twist Indian...
dayton.com
Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade
A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade. According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. Construction...
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Winans opens new roastery, office building
PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffee held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in downtown Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 13, celebrating the opening of a new coffee roastery and a new home office building. “We have doubled our production square footage,” Winans Chocolates + Coffee CEO Wilson Reiser said. “Between these two...
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
House left scorched after overnight fire in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Crews were called to a house fire in Huber Heights early Monday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews responding to the 6500 block of Shore Drive just before 1:00 a.m. >>VIDEO: Smoke pours from Shelby County post office as crews battle fire Thursday. Three people,...
Pumpkin chuck held Saturday at WPAFB
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual free pumpkin chuck event was held Saturday. According to a release, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held their annual free pumpkin chuck event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5901 Airway Road in Riverside. The event was open to the public and the public were encouraged […]
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
dayton247now.com
44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
countynewsonline.org
Garage/Shop Sale – Greenville – Oct 20-22
Where: 5740 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville, OH 45331. What: formerly known as “Frick’s Sale”. Horizontal and vertical shaft engines, small engine parts, 2 wagon loads of shop items, including box lots, Farm King garden tractor, mowers, new mower blades, tillers, tires, tubes, chain saw parts, new chains, bars and belts, used farm equipment. Lots of household items, end tables, dining room table, chicken and bear collections, books, puzzles, toys, cookware, mugs, tupperware, decor, lamps, material, lots of glassware and Antiques. Saturday is 1/2 price in the garage and deals galore outside.
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in snack pack are being recalled
CINCINNATI — Grippo Foods Inc. is recalling its Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in the 24-count snack pack because of possible “improper cleaning procedures,” the company said Friday evening. The Cincinnati-based company that is “the Official Chip of the Cincinnati Reds” said the packages in question have a...
wnewsj.com
Sunny Saturday season’s finale for Farmers Market
The weekly outdoor Clinton County Farmers Market held its final event of the season on a beautiful fall Saturday morning at the Courthouse Square parking lot in Wilmington. It included a “trunk-n-treat” for kids while they and their parents shopped. Also, the Wilmington College Agronomy Club was there sharing information, and OSU Extension SNAP Educator Kacey Burns was on hand.
andnowuknow.com
Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
