ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, PA

Attempted shotgun purchase flagged by State Police, man charged

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBjx7_0iXzBPHF00

Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said.

Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit.

Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of a firearm without a license in New Jersey and was charged with a third-degree felony, Santiago said.

Investigators interviewed Trowbridge on Sept. 14 about the attempted purchase at the Towanda State Police Barracks. Trowbridge told Santiago he wanted to purchase the shotgun for hunting purposes.

“He was advised it is not legal for him to be in possession of a firearm due to his felony status,” Santiago said.

Investigators charged Trowbridge with third-degree felony sell or transfer of firearms and misdemeanor statement under penalty of law. No bail was listed for Trowbridge, who is scheduled to face Judge Fred Wheaton on Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail

DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman refuses to leave bar

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly steals girlfriend's car, uses bank cards

Muncy, Pa. — A warrant for arrest was issued for a Muncy man who allegedly stole his girlfriend's car and drew more than $400 out of her bank account. Frederick J. Collins, 58, had been living with the accuser at Heatherbrooke Estates when he took the car sometime on Oct. 8. Trooper Matthew Baux of state police at Montoursville says the woman contacted police the next day. The accuser told police Collins had used the car before, but he had always asked for permission. ...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Knife and taser threats triggers call to police

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a steak knife and taser to threaten his husband. The accuser called police and told them he was afraid for his life after Seth Taber threatened him with a pair of weapons, charges state. Taber allegedly pointed the knife and sparked the taser at the man as the two argued over alcohol consumption on the night of Oct. 7. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Charges withdrawn in posting of intimate images

WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew five counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment against Anthony William Jones, 26, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Jones, of Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, was charged in August after his ex-girlfriend reported he posted multiple nude photos of her...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument

Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tracking device located on bumper, husband charged with stalking

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of raping hotel employee

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her. The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Steer on the loose in Union County

New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced after assault, drug indictment in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to over a year behind bars following an indictment earlier this spring that accused him of drug possession and assault. Ranzell Brown was sentenced to 1.5 years plus two years of post-release supervision on October 14, 2022, according to the Chemung County Court. Brown was charged […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers

State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
OWEGO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy