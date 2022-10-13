The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off Tuesday night, with the Boston Celtics looking to defend their crown in the Eastern Conference against a litany of worthy challengers. The Brooklyn Nets are running it back with the controversial yet talented trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers have built some depth around superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Milwaukee Bucks roster the best player on the planet in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is surely on a war path to get back to the mountain top that is the NBA Finals. That’s not to mention sleeper teams like the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks or Toronto Raptors.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO