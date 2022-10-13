Read full article on original website
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Rockets Sign Kevin Porter to 4-Year, 82.5 Million Extension
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Houston Rockets have signed guard Kevin Porter Jr. to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension. Wojnarowski writes, “The extension has a unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter and protections for the Rockets. The deal’s first season is guaranteed, and future seasons have several mechanisms to fully guarantee.”
Yes, Celtics Should Be Viewed As Legit NBA Title Contenders (Again)
There’s no denying it was an absolute rollercoaster of an offseason for the Boston Celtics. What started with trade rumors involving Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant turned into the Celtics building their deepest roster in years with the theft of Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers and the free agency signing of Danilo Gallinari. It caused the Celtics to look like the favorites to not only repeat as Eastern Conference champions, but also win the organization’s long-awaited Banner 18 after coming up short against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.
Lakers Could Be Without Russell Westbrook for Opener vs. Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers may kick off their season without their starting point guard Russell Westbrook. According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic, head coach Darvin Ham said his guard is still day-to-day and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s meeting with the Golden State Warriors.
NBA Western Conference Preview: Warriors Primed To Continue Dynasty
The Warriors will look to win their fifth NBA title in eight years, and the only thing stopping them from completing that goal is themselves. Golden State found itself in some drama before the regular season when Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a fight during a practice. The Warriors chose to settle the matter internally, and the contract extensions of Poole and Andrew Wiggins makes it seem like everything is fine, but time will tell.
NFL Trade Rumors: These Teams Have Shown Interest In Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey might not be long for Carolina. The Panthers reportedly are listening to trade offers for McCaffrey, who is a blue-chip asset for an NFL team that probably should consider a rebuild. Carolina, now with an interim head coach at the helm, reportedly doesn’t have a firesale in the works but is at the very least taking calls on the superstar running back.
Eastern Conference Preview; How Celtics Stack Up In Loaded Field
The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off Tuesday night, with the Boston Celtics looking to defend their crown in the Eastern Conference against a litany of worthy challengers. The Brooklyn Nets are running it back with the controversial yet talented trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers have built some depth around superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Milwaukee Bucks roster the best player on the planet in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is surely on a war path to get back to the mountain top that is the NBA Finals. That’s not to mention sleeper teams like the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks or Toronto Raptors.
Nets Without Seth Curry and Joe Harris for Season Opener
The Brooklyn Nets backcourt will look a little different for their season-opener. Kristian Winfield reports that shooting guards Joe Harris and Seth Curry will miss Wednesday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans while they continue to resolve their respective injuries. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries and will...
Jim Montgomery Appreciated Reception From Bruins Fans
BOSTON — Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had his first experience of the TD Garden home crowd in a regular-season enviroment during the team’s 6-3 home-opening win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The Bruins, who tallied six goals on the night after letting their early control...
Celtics Dodge Injury Bullets To Two Key Guards In Preseason Finale
The Boston Celtics had two hold-your-breath type moments in their preseason finale Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Both dealt with injuries as Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return for the second half of a 137-134 overtime loss due to right leg soreness while Marcus Smart tweaked his groin late in the contest.
Bucks Star Forward Khris Middleton (Wrist) to Miss Start of Season
The Milwaukee Bucks will have to navigate the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season minus one of their All-Stars. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Khris Middleton will miss a few weeks as he continues to recover from July’s left wrist surgery. Middleton joins fellow wingman...
Warriors' Jordan Poole Finalizing Contract Extension With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of locking up Jordan Poole long-term. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Golden State is about to come to terms with their rising young star on a four-year, $140 million contract extension. Poole had a breakout campaign in what was...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort Will Play vs. T-Wolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trending in the right direction ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Joe Mussatto confirmed that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort are expected to suit up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t play in the preseason as he continues to recover from a knee injury....
A.J. Greer’s Passionate Play Making Him A Bruins Fan Favorite
BOSTON — A.J. Greer continues to quickly ingratiate himself with Boston Bruins fans. The third-line winger built momentum in the preseason to be a fan favorite in his first season in the Black and Gold, and he kept that going during his first opportunity to showcase his hard-nosed playing style in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Could Begin 5-on-5 Work in Next Few Weeks
The Memphis Grizzlies are hopeful they will soon get their young center into some work resembling game action. According to Grizzlies beat reporter for The Commercial Appeal, Damichael Cole, head coach Taylor Jenkins said Jaren Jackson Jr. should be able to return to 5-on-5 in the next few weeks. Jackson...
What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment
Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins set the tone...
Jonny Gomes Just Led Red Sox To Another Championship — Kinda
History will show the Red Sox won a championship in 2022. OK, so it’s not exactly the Commissioner’s Trophy, given annually to Major League Baseball’s World Series winner. But the Red Sox won the inaugural “Home Run Derby X” tournament Saturday in Mexico City, with Jonny Gomes among those leading the Boston team to victory.
David Krejci Has Four Points In First Two Games Back With Bruins
David Krejci is back and making his mark on the team. The Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Game 3 of the 2022-23 season. Krejci is off to a hot start through the first two games of the season, recording a goal, three assists, and four points in his return to the Bruins.
Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Makes Early Departure Vs. Coyotes
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo didn’t return after one period of play against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. After taking the ice for 6:40 in the opening frame, Carlo didn’t return to the bench when the Bruins and Coyotes faced off again after the first intermission. However, shortly after the contest continued, it was revealed Carlo had been sidelined for the remainder of the night due to an upper-body injury, according to the Bruins.
