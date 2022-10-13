Read full article on original website
WDEF
Million Dollar Band Performs at Finley Stadium
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Third Saturday in October is a tradition filled weekend in our region. One such tradition came back for the first time in four years as the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band performed a concert for Alabama fans, alumni, and parents Friday afternoon at Finley Stadium.
leeuniversity.edu
Fort Hill Cemetery Tours to Take Place Oct. 30
On Sunday, Oct. 30, Lee University will present the Sixteenth Annual Walking Tour of Historic Fort Hill Cemetery as part of its ongoing process of Rediscovering Historic Cleveland. This year the tour will focus on historical characters who invested in the region’s schools. Led by Lee University history majors...
WDEF
Two Festivals Bring Many to Coolidge Park Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two festivals dominated the northshore at Coolidge Park Saturday. One festival was called Vegfest. It celebrated the vegans in our community and helped raise awareness about a plant based diet. The executive director of Triangle Vegfest Expos, the organization running vegfest, said that, “A lot of people...
theutcecho.com
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost
On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
WDEF
Mocs Basketball Ready For Dan Earl Era
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The sports calendar is really starting to fill up — besides football and post season baseball — Mocs Basketball is less than a month away from starting up. There is a new man in charge and a lot of news faces on the court — News 12s...
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
theutcecho.com
Mocs Football Dominates VMI
Thanks to an explosive first half, Mocs Football enjoyed a wire-to-wire victory over SoCon foe VMI, 41-13. The Keydets of Virginia Military Institute traveled to breezy, 75-degree Chattanooga, Tennessee searching for their first conference win of the season. Sitting at 3-0 in the Southern Conference, the Mocs had other ideas.
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Former Georgia ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Sidelines
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 18
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 18. Municipal Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keyton Allen – Revoked DL/Alias Cap, Insurance, Speeding. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Kevin Baliff –...
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
WTVCFOX
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
wutc.org
Getting Into Gear At The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Start your engines … for this year’s Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. The showcase for vintage and modern cars, featuring an auction and racing, runs tomorrow through Sunday. I spoke with two people who will be there throughout the weekend. Mark Kennedy is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga...
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Ooltewah
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Ooltewah. Both teams started the night looking for their second win of the season.
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
