New York and Pennsylvania are deadliest states in horror movies, analysis finds

( WETM ) – If you find yourself in a horror movie, living in New York or Pennsylvania, you might want to consider moving. One new analysis finds that when it comes to scary movies, these two states are the deadliest.

There is no shortage of spooky movies to watch this time of year. From the classics to modern hits, from slasher flicks to tense thrillers, there are films for just about everyone. CableTV.com totaled the top 10 death tolls by state using Rotten Tomatoes’ list of 200 best horror movies and then counting the number of deaths in each.

Pennsylvania tops the list with 615 deaths across only six movies. The analysis found that the majority of those deaths (594) came from the zombie films “Night of the Living Dead” (1968), “Dawn of the Dead” (1978), and “The Land of the Dead” (2005).

CableTV.com

New York had a few hundred less deaths, but still a significant amount, ranking second with 254 kills across seven movies. CableTV found that most came from the 1953’s “House of Wax”, as well as the 1930 black-and-white classic “King Kong”.

Between New York, Pennsylvania, and Maine, the Northeast United States reached almost 1,000 deaths in horror movies.

The full state-by-state breakdown can be found here.

